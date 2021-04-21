CLAYTON, Ill. — An Adams County animal breeder faces misdemeanor charges after nearly 300 cats and dogs were recovered from her facility.
Court records show Andrea J. Hapke, 42, on Friday was charged with two counts of violation of owner’s duties, Class B misdemeanors.
Charging documents allege Hapke “failed to provide a sufficient quantity of good quality, wholesome food and water, failed to provide adequate shelter and protection from the weather, failed to provide veterinary care when needed to prevent suffering and failed to provide humane care and treatment” to 137 cats and 64 dogs.
In September 2020, more than 140 cats and 150 dogs were removed from the Hapke Bernese Mountain Dogs breeding operation. The Illinois Department of Agriculture partnered with several animal welfare organizations to find placement for the animals after it became aware of “deteriorating conditions” at the facility. The breeding operation agreed to surrender its breeding license.
Hapke is set to appear in court May 12.