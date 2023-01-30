QUINCY — An inmate at the Adams County Jail attempted to escape, or at least reach another portion of the facility, Sunday night.
Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier of the Adams County Sheriff's Department said the inmate broke a ceiling panel and was able to move from one area to another, but was contained within a few minutes because of the video surveillance systems in the jail. The inmate was never outside of the secured areas of the facility.
According to Frazier, no staff at the jail was injured in the incident. The inmate suffered a small cut on the foot. He said that the camera in the area was working properly. Adams County is upgrading camera systems across most county-owned facilities, but those systems are separate from the cameras that monitor the jail.
The damage caused in the attempt was minimal, according to Frazier, and will not require moving any inmates to make repairs.
"Safety and security in the jail worked," Frazier said. "There was no chance of success for him."