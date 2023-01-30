Adams County Jail

An Adams County Jail inmate attempted an escape on Sunday night

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — An inmate at the Adams County Jail attempted to escape, or at least reach another portion of the facility, Sunday night.

Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier of the Adams County Sheriff's Department said the inmate broke a ceiling panel and was able to move from one area to another, but was contained within a few minutes because of the video surveillance systems in the jail. The inmate was never outside of the secured areas of the facility.