QUINCY — The Springfield man set to go to trial next month following charges in a November 2021 home invasion was in court Wednesday to be heard on several motions ahead of the July 10 trial start.
Bradley S. Yohn, 36, is charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
At Wednesday's hearing, Yohn made many of the same arguments he's made previously, including assertions that file creation and modification dates on digital files show that the evidence was altered and that the crime scene was contaminated by law enforcement investigators.
Judge Roger Thomson maintained his earlier rulings, that Yohn had not provided evidence of any impropriety, just his own opinions of how the investigation was conducted.
Yohn also filed a motion requesting a "solution to being restrained so ridiculously." Yohn appears in court for hearings with full leg and waist restraints, including a handcuff cover box.
Yohn argued that he hasn't given any reason for such restraints in court. He said that his behavior in the Adams County Jail should not be reflected during his court appearances.
"I have observed with my own eyes" how Yohn can become disruptive, Thomson said in denial of the motion. Yohn has had outbursts and has been physically removed from previous hearings in front of Thomson in the case.
At one point in the hearing, Yohn discussed items that had been returned to the victim's family without him being present. Thomson said the return of the items had been approved by Yohn's attorney at the time, prior to Yohn choosing to represent himself.
One of the returned items, a hearing aid set, was, according to Yohn, in a bag of jewelry that had reportedly been stolen. While trying to demonstrate how the hearing aids could have been used as evidence, Yohn stated they may have held his fingerprints or DNA.
"I was curious...I might have been curious" what they were, he said.
Yohn continued to reiterate throughout the hearing that he didn't believe the case would go to trial because he doesn't believe the prosecution has any actual evidence against him to present if it does go in front of a jury.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond, though last week he was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possessing contraband in the jail.