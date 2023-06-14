QUINCY — The Springfield man set to go to trial next month following charges in a November 2021 home invasion was in court Wednesday to be heard on several motions ahead of the July 10 trial start.

Bradley S. Yohn, 36, is charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.