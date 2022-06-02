WASHINGTON — An April 2023 trial has been set for the Quincy couple who shared a photo of themselves standing in what appears to be the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
Jason and Christina Gerding’s trial is set to start April 17. They face charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The Gerdings appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court via video conference where they also pleaded not guilty to the charges after superseding indictment was filed in March.
The Gerdings were arrested in January 2021 after the FBI said it received tips that identified the couple as participating in the attack at the Capitol, including one that provided a Twitter account linked to Jason Gerding.
The criminal complaint released after their arrest included a photo of the couple reportedly taken in front of the John Trumbull painting “Declaration of Independence.” It was posted to Jason Gerding’s Twitter account the afternoon of the riot.
The complaint said that on Jan. 8, another Twitter user referred to the photo stating, “Here’s two people from Quincy Illinois who took part in the Capital (sic) Hill insurgance (sic)!!!”
Attached to the message was a screenshot of a Facebook conversation involving Christina Gerding where she wrote “Quincy made it inside.” After someone commented on the post that they hoped she would be locked up, she replied, “well since they let us inside; opened the door for us I think I’ll be just fine.”
The complaint also says that on Jan. 6, a Facebook account for Jason Gerding posted a photo of a George Washington bust inside the Capitol.
A status conference in the case is set for Aug. 3.
The Gerdings remain free on recognizance bonds.