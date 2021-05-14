QUINCY — A Coatsburg man was arrested on a burglary charge in connection with incidents at a Quincy Dollar General and a Pike County gas station.
Richard A. Behnke, 33, was arrested Thursday evening in the 900 block of State.
The Quincy Police Department said officers responded about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Dollar General, 2614 N. 12th on a report of a theft. Upon further investigation officers learned a man, later identified as Behnke, reportedly stole money from a cash register.
Behnke also is suspected in a burglary at a Jiffi Stop in Barry.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that a man entered the gas station, opened the register and walked out after taking cash from the store.
The Sheriff's Department said deputies found a crashed vehicle just after 9 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 72 near mile marker 13. The vehicle is suspected in the burglaries.
Shortly after, the Sheriff's Department said it received calls of a man knocking on doors in Hull trying to get a ride. A search in the area for the man was unsuccessful, and the Sheriff's Department later learned Behnke was arrested in Quincy.
Behnke is being held in the Adams County Jail pending formal charges.