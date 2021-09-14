QUINCY — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection with a reported robbery that took place in Quincy.
Jalen Jackson, 21, who was reported to be homeless, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass to a residence.
The Quincy Police Department said officers were called on a reported of a robbery at 1:24 p.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Spring. Police said Jackson matched the description of the suspect and was arrested after further investigation.
Jackson is being held in the Adams County Jail pending his first court appearance.
Assisting in the arrest was the Illinois Secretary of State Police.