QUINCY — A male juvenile was arrested Friday morning after gunshots reportedly were fired.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said around midnight, a sheriff's deputy was in the area of South 12th and Ill. 57 when he heard three come shots that appeared to come from a truck in the area.
The deputy followed the truck north on South 12th and conducted a traffic stop on it near Nieders Lane.
Two juvenile males were detained, and during the course of an investigation, it was determined that a third male exited the truck before the traffic stop. The third male reportedly was found with a handgun in a cornfield.
The driver of the vehicle was issued several citations and released to a parent. The second juvenile also was related to a parent.
The third who reportedly possessed a handgun was taken to the juvenile detention center.