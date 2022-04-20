Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 46F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.