QUINCY — Attorneys for the Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man plan to seek funds to hire an expert to assist with the defense.
Nick Rober, one of Carlos Williams' attorneys, said Wednesday that a motion would ask for funds from the county to hire an expert to review the scientific evidence in the case.
Rober also said Williams needs to review the voluminous paperwork and evidence in the case.
Williams, 58, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith. Williams is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith's body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch's Lane.
He was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, after he appeared in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Williams was not present during the status hearing in Adams County Circuit Court. He reportedly refused to attend his first hearing at 8:45 a.m., and then again at 10:30 a.m.
Public Defender Vanessa Pratt told Judge Roger Thomson that Williams informed her that he had a knee issue that made it difficult for him to walk when wearing leg shackles.
Pratt was unaware if Williams wore leg shackles in previous court appearances.
A hearing on the motion seeking funds to hire an expert is set for June 1.
Williams continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.
