QUINCY — An Aug. 4 status hearing was set for the Quincy woman charged in the August 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children.
Natasha L. McBride appeared for a brief status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court where attorneys on both sides said they were not quite ready to set the case for trial.
First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said the report from an expert hired to review a psychiatric report commissioned by McBride's attorneys should be ready by that date.
The case has not been on a jury trial docket since it was removed from the March docket in February.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
McBride continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.