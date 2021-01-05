PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Baylis man was arrested in Pike County for reportedly participating in a holiday event even though he was a registered sex offender.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said it initially received a report in October 2019 that Ron R. Troxell, 54, was present during a holiday event where children were present. Troxell, a registered sex offender from an Adams County conviction, was arrested at a Pittsfield business.
Troxell faces charges of participation in a holiday event by a child sex offender and obstructing justice.
He posted $12,000 bond and was released pending a court appearance.