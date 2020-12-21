Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 4:43 p.m. Dec. 14, 4:58 a.m. Dec. 15, 5:43 p.m. Dec. 15, 5:11 a.m. Dec. 16, 5:11 p.m. Dec. 16, 5:07 a.m. Dec. 17, 5:18 p.m. Dec. 17, 5:06 a.m. Dec. 18, 5:34 p.m. Dec. 18, 5:09 a.m. Dec. 19, 5:21 p.m. Dec. 19, 5:10 a.m. Dec. 20, 5:12 p.m. Dec. 20 and 5:05 a.m. Dec. 21.
20-28609 Arrest Michael R. Gordon, 38, 1027 Ohio, FTA-violation of an order of protection at 530 Broadway. NTA.
20-28605 Arrest Gary M. George, 50, Hannibal, Mo., FTA-driving while license suspended at Seventh and Maine. NTA.
20-20272 Arrest Caitlin R. Dietiker, 21, 2309 State, peace disturbance and improper passing at 2115 Aldo Blvd. from an incident on 8/30/20. NTA.
20-28578 Arrest/Lodged Andrew S. Broadway, 24, Danville, aggravated fleeing to elude and driving while license suspended at North Sixth and Elm. Broadway was located at 2001 Seminary Road. Lodged.
20-27082 Burglary Robert E. Benge, 58, 720 Washington, reports on 11/22/20, 9 mm ammunition, two queen tiger blankets, three Dale Earnhardt blankets, assorted sports figurines and a Looney Toons tie were taken over the last several months.
20-26620 Burglary to Vehicle Wesley W. Ervin, 27, 2019 Harrison, reports his 2008 Jeep was entered on 11/15/20, and cologne and phone charger were taken.
20-28654 Arrest Heather M. Osborne, 22, 1130 Jersey, for driving on suspended license and child restraint violation. NTA.
20-27998 Arrest Claude J. Dean, 31, Quincy, for possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. NTA.
20-27110 Hit-and-Run Linda Daucsavage, 65, Quincy, reported her 2014 Hyundai Velostar was struck while it was parked at 1628 Chestnut.
20-28672 Arrest Joseph Smith, 52, 1520 N. Eighth, for stealing at 5211 Broadway. NTA.
20-28281 Arrest David Robbins, 27, 537 Locust, for trespassing at 714 Cedar. NTA.
20-28345 Arrest Mororya Williams, 42, 935 N. Fourth, for retail theft at 5211 Broadway. NTA.
20-27361 Arrest Anna Robertson, 37, 823 Cedar, for theft over $500. NTA.
20-28673 Arrest/Lodged Joshua Rehfeldt, 41, 200 Maine, Room 220, for a TOF-violation of an order of protection and a new charge for possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
Arthur Nunn, 44, Quincy, on warrants for FTA-forgery and a Pike County warrant for FTA-violation of ATV on roadway. Lodged.
20-28494 Arrest/Traffic Megan J. Kaneer, 27, 318 Maiden Lane, failure to reduce speed at North 12th and Chestnut. PTC.
20-28658 Arrest/Lodged Gary C. Quenon, 43, Quincy for possession of methamphetamine and forgery. Lodged.
20-27301 Hit-and-Run Linda Barry, 1303 College Ave., reports her red 2011 Ford was hit and run causing damage to her driver's side and side mirror while parked on College Avenue.
20-26636 Theft Milton Durk, 1016 N. 12th, reports the catalytic converter was stolen off his green 1999 Ford while parked at the rear of his residence between 11/9 and 11/15/20.
20-27033 Theft Kristie Cobb, 832 N. 14th, reports the theft of two packages from the front porch of her residence between 1530 and 1545 hours on 11/20/20.
20-26641 Theft David Hedrick, 1631 Jefferson, reports the theft of his grey bicycle with a blue trailer and baby carrier from his residence.
20-28662 Warrant Arrest Justin Summers, 36, 613 Chestnut, on warrants for residential burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and FTA-disobeying a traffic control device. Lodged.
20-28685 Arrest Deeahana M. Gholston, 35, 300 Gardner Expressway, Apt. 312, for driving while license suspended, operating uninsured vehicle and registration suspended for mandatory insurance violation. NTA.
20-27378 Criminal Damage Carla L. Shank, 48, Quincy reported damage done to her vinyl fencing.
20-28688 Warrant Arrest Angel Shoop, 45, 330 N. Fair, Mendon, on a city of Quincy warrant for FTA-possession of cannabis. Lodged.
20-28209 Arrest On 12/8/20, Brenden T. Mastin, 23, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart. NTA.
20-28741 Arrest/Lodged Michael D. Howser, 42, was arrested for violation of orders of protection. Lodged.
20-28742 Arrest/Lodged Isaiah A. Johnson, 28, was arrested on warrants for criminal damage to property and FTA-aggravated domestic battery. Lodged.
20-26563 Burglary On 11/15/20, Wilson Smith reported a burglary had occurred at a property he owns at 2625 Larch Road. Numerous items were reported stolen. No suspects. Report.
20-26504 Burglary On 11/14/20, Debra Sowell reported a burglary to a garage at 1318 N. Fifth. Taken was a Maytag dryer and a white tote with miscellaneous items. Unknown suspect. Report.
20-27229 Fraud On 11/24/20, Shana Sparks reported that her credit card was compromised and there was an unauthorized purchase made with the card. No suspects. Report.
20-27449 Arrest Jabez L. Loos, 22, 1305 Lind, for failure to report an accident. NTA.
20-25806 Burglary to Vehicle Kevin Koenig, 67, 412 N. Chesnut, Mendon, reported his 2007 Lincoln MKZ was entered while parked at 2021 Broadway.
20-26589 Hit-and-Run Danielle Hiland, 35, Quincy, reported her vehicle was hit and run while in the Walgreens parking lot.
20-28454 Theft under $500 Chloe Kerlin, 26, Quincy, reported $120 cash was stolen from her purse when she left it in the restroom at Barney’s, 1708 Broadway.
20-28770 Arrest/Lodged Stephen J. Cain, 49, was arrested for aggravated domestic battery. Lodged.
20-28825 Arrest/Warrant Earel V. Burks, 51, was arrested on an FTA warrant for OV-trespassing. NTA.
20-27207 Burglary to Motor Vehicle On 11/24/20, Randy Vonderheide, 2821 W. Bluff Court, reported a burglary to his 2005 Ford truck as it was parked on his driveway overnight. Gift cards were stolen. Suspect is unknown. Report.
20-26177 Deceptive Practice On 11/09/20, Judy Huff reported a bad check was written to the Scoreboard Bar and Grill. The suspect has not been identified. Investigation to continue. Report.
20-26888 Hit-and-Run On 11/19/20, Ben Brown reported that his blue, 2008 Hyundai Entourage was hit and run somewhere in Quincy. The suspect has not been identified. Report.
20-27506 Theft over $500 On 11/28/20, Shawn Ward reported an air conditioning unit was stolen from the property at 1033 N. 12th. No suspects. Report.
20-27425 Theft Under $500 On 11/27/20, Melissa Kitchell, 510 Wisherd Drive, reported the overnight theft of a black BMX bike from the 500 block of Wisherd Drive. No suspects. Report.
20-28561 Arrest Dell Marie Y Lu, 41, homeless, for criminal trespass to residence on 12/13/20 at 640 N. 12th. NTA.
20-28815 Arrest/Warrant Melissa K. Oenning, 46, was arrested on an OV warrant for FTA-animal at large. NTA.
20-26809 Criminal Damage Robert Musolino, 72, reported someone keyed the passenger side of his black 2012 Jeep while parked at 4718 Woodland Trail on 11/18/20.
20-27587 Theft over $500 Joseph D. Bruso, 26, 1601 S. 24th, reported his iPhone XR stolen on 11/27/20 somewhere in Quincy.
20-28420 Arrest William Henson, 38, 709 Kentucky, for violation of sex offender registration. NTA.
20-28829 Traffic Arrest Katherine Zbornak, 26, 1030 Derry Lane, Macomb, for disobeying a stop sign, expired registration and no valid driver’s license at North 12th and Koch’s Lane. NTA.
20-28869 Traffic Arrest Chad Maynard, 47, 2552 E. 1150th, Quincy, for improper lane usage at Gardner Expressway and Ohio. PTC.
20-28878 Warrant Arrest Tiffany Browning, 37, Quincy, on a warrant for FTA-bad check. Lodged.
20-28882 Warrant Arrest Lisa Freeman, 44, homeless, on a Marion County, Mo., warrant for stealing over $750. Lodged.
20-28370 Arrest Gordon R. Rees, 42, Quincy, for possession of methamphetamine on 12/10/20. NTA.
20-28872 Traffic Arrest Tiffany R. Browning, 37, Quincy, for driving while license suspended, no valid registration and operation of uninsured motor vehicle on 12/18/20 at South Eighth and Jefferson. NTA.
20-28902 Traffic Arrest Lucas J. Daggett, 37, Quincy, for driving while license suspended and disregard traffic control device at Fourth and Broadway on 12/18/20. NTA.
Warrant Arrest Christina Harbison, 38, Quincy, for FTA-shoplifting. NTA.
Seyth Lawton-Logsdon, 20, Quincy, for FTA-domestic battery and FTA-driving while license suspended x3. Lodged.
20-28888 Traffic Arrest Betty Golden, 76, 401 W. Fourth, Golden, for failure to yield at 36th and Broadway. PTC.
104 20-28967 Warrant Arrest Ryan Yates, 33, on a warrant for felony theft and domestic battery at 200 S. Third. Lodged.
20-28722 Arrest Kenneth T. Kramer, 30, Quincy, for burglary to motor vehicle at 701 S. Fifth on 12/16/20. NTA.
20-29002 Traffic Arrest Zachary A. Laffey, 26, LaGrange, Mo., for operation of uninsured motor vehicle at Third and Cherry on 12/20/20. NTA.
20-28922 Traffic Arrest Cole S. Freeman, 27, Quincy, for driving while license suspended and operation of uninsured motor vehicle at South Eighth and York on 12/18/20. NTA.
20-28876 Traffic Arrest Antonio D. Adduci, 32, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 2041 Locust on 12/18/20. PTC.
Warrant Arrest Kevin M. Keff, 59, Mendon, for an outstanding Pike County FTA-traffic offense. NTA.
20-28987 Arrest Torry L. Jordan, 23, Quincy, for aggravated battery to a correctional officer, threatening a public official, resisting or obstructing a peace officer at 318 Maiden Lane on 12/19/20. Lodged.
20-29037 Traffic Arrest Steven Dietrich, 60, Camp Point, for disobeying a traffic signal at 54th and Broadway. PTC.
Markie Stice, 29, 1523 Lew Court, for disobeying a stop sign on South 12th.
20-29022 Traffic Arrest Donald Mayes, 55, 505 1/2 Locust, for no valid driver’s license at South 12th and Harrison. NTA.
20-29048 Warrant Arrest Lindell Barber, 37, 302 Chestnut, on a city OV for FTA-merchandise on sidewalk. NTA.
20-26756 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Jennifer Harmon, 36, Quincy, reports her 2010 Dodge was burglarized while parked at 1723 Broadway on 11/17/20. Investigation to continue.