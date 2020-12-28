Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:28 p.m. Dec. 21, 5:01 a.m. Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 22, 5:28 a.m. Dec. 23, 5:07 p.m. Dec. 23, 5:14 p.m. Dec. 24, 5:13 a.m. Dec. 25, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 25, 5:09 p.m. Dec. 26, 5:03 a.m. Dec. 27 and 5:40 p.m. Dec. 28.
20-29094 Arrest/Traffic Markus Wilton Lofton, 19, was arrested for driving while license suspended. NTA.
20-24943 Arrest/Traffic On 11/27/20, James VonVain Jr., 49, was arrested for operating uninsured motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid in property damage accident. Arrests were a result of a hit-and-run accident on 10/26/20. NTA.
20-28634 Arrest/Traffic Helen Cook, 61, was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident. PTC.
20-27489 Criminal Damage to Vehicle On 11/28/20, Timothy Gustison, 529 Payson Ave., reported that three of four tires were slashed on his 2004 GMC Yukon as it was parked overnight outside his residence. Report.
20-28808 Theft over $500 On 12/17/20, Amber Tournear reported the theft of two tools bags containing miscellaneous tools from the back of her truck as it was parked on the Lowe's parking lot, 6030 Broadway. No Suspects.
20-27377 Theft over $500 On 11/26/20, Christina Besher reported the theft of a wallet and cellphone from her car as it was parked near Sixth and Broadway. Investigation to continue.
20-29125 Arrest Kayla S. Harris, 37, 734 N. Sixth, for retail theft-felony and FTA-speeding. NTA.
20-29126 Arrest Richard S. Schmidt, 38, 324 College Ave., for FTA-retail theft. Lodged.
20-29123 Arrest/Warrant Jeffrey Willingham, 58, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-family matter.
20-28241 Arrest/Lodged Ryan J. Yates, 33, was arrested for theft over $500 from an incident that occurred on 12/8/20. Lodged.
20-26858 Stolen Firearm On 11/19/20, Thomas Payne, 60, 1508 Spring, Apt. 1/2, reported the theft of a 9 mm Ruger, Security 9 semi-automatic pistol from his residence. No suspects. Report.
20-29218 Arrest Latonya N. Thompson, 37, 1602 N. Sixth, for FTA-fighting. NTA.
20-29215 Arrest Neil J. Leerhoff, 31, Clark, Mo., for aggravated battery at 2739 Chestnut on 12/23/20. Lodged.
20-29126 Arrest Richard S. Schmidt, 38, 324 College Ave., for retail theft at 1400 Harrison on 12/21/20. NTA.
20-29105 Traffic Arrest Lois Kelley, 76, 29110 350th Lane, New Salem, for improper turn at 12th and Broadway. NTA.
20-28887 Traffic Arrest Kenneth Williams, 45, 207 Locust, for leaving the scene of a traffic crash, operating uninsured vehicle and improper traffic lane usage at North 20th and Spruce. NTA.
20-29252 Warrant Arrest Michael Willis, 42, 3702 Amanda Drive, on a warrant for FTA-driving on suspended license. NTA.
20-29266 Warrant Arrest Randy Ferguson, 64, 611 Country Club Heights, Apt. 232, on a warrant for aggravated home repair fraud. Lodged.
20-28555 Arrest Dell M. Yohn Lu, 41, 906 N. Second, possession of controlled substance, theft under $500 and possession of hypodermic needles at 640 N. 12th. NTA.
20-29309 Arrest/Lodged Jason T. Nebe, 41, 432 N. Seventh, residential burglary, resisting a peace officer, FTA-burglary x2, FTA-leaving the scene, FTA-uninsured, FTA-driving while license suspended and FTA-no registration at 432 N. Seventh. Lodged.
20-29304 Arrest/Lodged Dakota J. Shedd, 23, 200 Maine, FTA-unlicensed at 200 Maine. Lodged.
20-29313 Arrest/Lodged Alexis R. Schmidt, 31, 1234 Broadway, Apt 1, original arrest warrant for domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic battery, leaving the scene of an accident, no valid driver’s license and disobeying traffic control device at 200 Maine. Lodged.
20-29310 Arrest/Traffic Scott D. Bushong, 49, 1712 Stull, improper passing at North 26th and Locust. PTC.
20-26627 Burglary Veronica L. Fey, 59, 1106 Kentucky, reports on 11/16/20 a bicycle and DVR camera were taken from her garage.
20-25613 Burglary Hayley M. Womack, 27, 1413 Ohio, reports on 11/03/20, a Next brand bicycle was taken from her unlocked detached garage.
20-29341 Traffic Arrest Laneare M. Taylor, 28, Quincy, for driving while license suspended at South 30th and Harrison on 12/24/20. NTA.
20-27429 Arrest/OV Amithia Mosley, 29, was arrested for fighting. NTA.
20-26879 Hit-and-Run On 11/19/20, A semi-truck and trailer struck and knocked over a stop light at North 12th and Chestnut. The truck left the scene and has not been identified. Report.
20-28732 Arrest/Traffic Nathaniel Fortney, 45, was arrested for failure to give notice after a property damage accident and operating uninsured vehicle. NTA.
20-29427 Arrest Jon L. Fletcher, 18, Quincy, arrested for FTA-fighting at 3100 Broadway. NTA.
20-29452 Arrest/Lodged Lavonda R. Wallace, 49, Quincy, arrested for FTA-possession of methamphetamine at 823 N. 12th. Lodged.
20-29420 Arrest/NTA Kerrie J. Cook, 57, was arrested for retail theft. NTA.
20-27569 Arrest/OV Lisa M. Deming, 42, was arrested for interfering. NTA.
20-29462 Arrest/Traffic Harold Ellerbrock, 76, was arrested for failure to yield-left turn. PTC.
20-27427 Fraud On 11/27/20, Ella Epperson reported her Cash App was hacked and money was stolen from her account. Report.
20-22053 Theft Under $500 On 9/20/20, Jenette Geisendorfer, employee of Walgreens, 1723 Broadway, reported the theft of a brown wooden bench with metal sides from the front of their store. Video surveillance captured two suspects loading it into a truck. Investigation to continue. Report.