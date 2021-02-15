Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 8, 4:58 a.m. Feb. 9, 5:21 p.m. Feb. 9, 5:03 a.m. Feb. 10, 5:25 p.m. Feb. 10, 4:55 a.m. Feb. 11, 5:12 p.m. Feb. 11, 6:12 a.m. Feb. 12, 5:05 p.m. Feb. 12, 5:16 a.m. Feb. 13, 5:07 a.m. Feb. 14, 5:13 p.m. Feb. 14 and 5:08 a.m. Feb. 15.
21-02218 Arrest Xavier Talton, 24, homeless, Quincy, for stealing at 235 S. Eighth on 1/29/21. NTA.
21-02342 Traffic Arrest Melanie Paquet, 31, 1310 Washington, Apt. 204, for passing school bus while loading or unloading on 2/2/21. NTA.
21-02629 Traffic Arrest Curtis Wittmer, 66, 1723 Lind, for improper turn at 36th and Maine on 2/7/21. PTC.
21-02706 Arrest Patrick O. Smith, 47, Quincy, for domestic battery at 917 N. Ninth on 2/9/21. Lodged.
21-02704 Traffic Arrest Jonita S. Brunier, 48, Quincy, for improper lane usage on 2/8/21 at North 10th and Locust. PTC.
153 21-02711 Warrant Arrest Isaiah W. Amos, 23, Quincy, for FTA-interfering and possession of cannabis. NTA.
21-02699 Warrant Arrest Thomas Toolate, 31, Quincy, for FTA-seat belt. Lodged.
21-02684 Arrest Cooper S. Veihl, 19, 2533 Curved Creek, for improper turn at South 24th and Curved Creek. PTC.
21-02158 Arrest Elizabeth A. Jones, 59, 628 N. Fourth, Byron P. Godfrey, 39, 411 Oak, and Gerald C. Schmidt, 58, 1120 Lind, were arrested for fighting at 628 N. Fourth. NTA.
21-02722 Arrest/Traffic Wanda L. Hamann-Salsman, 71, 2130 Harrison, too fast for conditions at South 24th and Harrison. PTC.
21-02706 Warrant Arrest Patrick O. Smith, 47, Quincy, for an outstanding Pike County warrant for FTA-speeding. Lodged.
20-28562 Criminal Damage Matthew Middlenton, 31, Quincy, reports damage to his 2008 Chevrolet while parked in the 1100 block of State on 12/13/20. Investigation to continue.
21-02465 Traffic Arrest Wesley Bowen, 59, Quincy, for driving while license suspended at Sixth and Broadway on 2/4/21. NTA.
21-02771 Warrant Arrest Stephen Ballinger, 34, Quincy, for FTA-operate improper vehicle on road and petition to revoke probation. Lodged.
21-02777 Arrest/Lodged Robert Anthony Knopp, 32, Ames, Iowa, arrested on Iowa warrants for first-degree theft, second-degree theft and driving while license suspended and new charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and driving while license revoked. Lodged.
Tiffani R. Thompson, 24, Ames, Iowa, arrested for criminal trespass to vehicle. Lodged.
21-02784 Arrest/Traffic Damon Epping, 36, was arrested for failure to yield-right turn at red light. PTC.
20-29741 Fraud Thomas E. McLaughlin reported that someone used his information to file for unemployment benefits.
21-02686 Traffic Arrest Elizabeth M. Mewes, 22, Quincy, for too fast for conditions at South 12th and Jackson on 2/8/21. PTC.
21-02762 Arrest Denis M. Tarpein, 53, 1106 N. 10th, for uninsured motor vehicle on 2/10/21. NTA.
21-02536 Arrest Dalton A. Hilderbrand, 20, Camp Point, for fighting on 2/5/21 at 3301 Broadway. NTA.
21-02300 Arrest Donald W. Mayes, 55, 200 Maine, Room 306, for forgery at 600 Maine on 2/2/21. NTA.
21-02565 Arrest Andrew D. Harris, 18, Camp Point, for too fast for conditions at Maine and Lexington. PTC.
21-02797 Arrest Anne E. Dunn, 63, Hannibal, Mo., for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at South Sixth and Kentucky PTC.
21-02654 Arrest Timothy A. Kamradt, 46, Quincy, for improper lane usage.
21-02861 Arrest/Warrant Roland V. Johnson, 47, was arrested on Adams County warrants for petition to revoke probation, aggravated fleeing to elude x2, FTA-possession of hypodermic syringes and FTA-driving while license revoked x2 and a QPD ticket on file for operating uninsured vehicle. Lodged.
21-02889 Arrest/Lodged Michael E. Renner, 33, for criminal trespass to residence. Lodged.
21-02879 Arrest/Lodged Alexis M. Mast, 21, Quincy, for domestic battery. Lodged.
21-02877 Arrest/Lodged Earl D. Campbell, 31, Quincy, for violation of an order of protection. Lodged.
21-02836 Warrant Arrest Chad A. Winkowitsch, 46, Quincy, for FTA-failure to report as sex offender. Lodged.
21-02925 Arrest Alysia Chestnut, 36, 501 Broadway, for trespassing at 527 Broadway. NTA.
21-02931 Arrest Nicki J. Jackson, 40, and Cleveland Jackson, 32, 535 N. Seventh, for Adams County warrants for obstructing justice and retail theft at 5530 Broadway. Lodged.
21-02919 Arrest Jamie L. Wright, 28, Dolton, for FTA-driving while license suspended at 224 N. 36th. Lodged.
21-00080 Theft Phillip Ross reported that the license plate from his 2008 Chevy were stolen on 12/31/20.
21-02962 Arrest/Traffic Richard R. Bell, 76, Keokuk, Iowa, citation for improper turn at 18th and Broadway. PTC.
21-02948 Arrest/Traffic Travis J. Gibson, 42, Quincy, citation for failure to yield right of way at 20th and Broadway. PTC.
21-03024 Arrest Kenshay S. Brown, 20, Richton Park, arrested for FTA-operate uninsured vehicle at South Ninth and Jersey. Cash bond.
21-03011 Arrest/Lodged Saveon S. Lewis, 21, Quincy, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing to elude, disregard stop sign, disregard traffic control device, operate uninsured vehicle, driving while license suspended, no valid registration, improper use of registration and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident at Fourth and Maine. Lodged.
21-03022 Arrest/Traffic Kenshawn T. Bragg, 20, Quincy, citations for operate uninsured vehicle and operate vehicle with suspended registration at South Ninth and Jersey. NTA.
21-02669 Arrest Kacey L Bales, 35, 133 N. Sixth, Apt. 1, trespassing at 133 N. Sixth, Apt. 2. NTA.
21-03055 Arrest/Lodged Steven D. Masterson, 28, 509 Locust, Apt 1, retail theft at Walmart, 5211 Broadway. Lodged.
21-02391 Arrest Jamie C. Damewood, 38, LaGrange, Mo., arrested for retail theft over $300 at 5211 Broadway. NTA.
21-03088 Arrest/Lodged Evan L. Orr, 33, Quincy, arrested for domestic battery at 1125 Madison. Lodged.
21-03077 Arrest/Lodged Jonathan R. Cunningham, 33, Quincy, arrested for domestic battery and FTA-speeding at 1022 Ohio. Lodged.
21-02175 Arrest/Traffic Daniel C. Logsdon, 43, Quincy, citations for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operate uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage and improper lane usage at 13th and Jefferson. NTA.
21-02956 Arrest/Traffic Sharon L. Overturf, 79, Quincy, citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at Fourth and Broadway. PTC.
21-02980 Arrest/Traffic Justen B. Bridgeman, 28, Quincy, citation for operate uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 18th and Lind. NTA.