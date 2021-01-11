Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:18 p.m. Jan. 4, 5:08 a.m. Jan. 5, 5:28 p.m. Jan. 5, 5:09 a.m. Jan. 6, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 6, 5:14 a.m. Jan. 7, 5:13 p.m. Jan. 7, 5:24 a.m. Jan. 8, 4:54 p.m. Jan. 8, 5 a.m. Jan. 9, 5:09 p.m. Jan 9, 5:07 p.m. Jan 10 and 5:08 a.m. Jan. 11.
21-27439 On 11/27/20, Alivia Long reported she lost her black wallet and contents, including U.S. currency and credit cards, somewhere in Quincy. Report.
20-28377 arrest Cortayvias Haynes, 18, of Quincy for driving while suspended and
disobeying stop sign on 12/10/20.
21-00205 Arrest Evan L. Orr, 33, 1125 Madison, for domestic battery at 1125 Madison. Lodged.
20-29737 Arrest Jacob L. Valencia, 36, homeless, for shoplifting at 425 Broadway. NTA.
21-00192 Arrest/Lodged Desiree M. Clay, 29, Quincy, for aggravated domestic battery at 436 N. Fourth on 1/4/21.
20-29407 Criminal Damage Jimmie Gillie reported that the sideview mirror on his 1994 Dodge was damaged on 12/26/20.
20-27505 Theft Bill Bigsby reported that a Sawzall was stolen while he was working at 443 S. Fifth on 11/28/20.
20-27711 Theft Cindy Ruiz reported that she lost her debit card at 534 Hampshire and since that time someone has been using it.
20-27704 Theft Cary Booth of Area Distributors reported that six vehicles on their lot had the catalytic convertors stolen on 12/1/20.
21-25785 Theft On 11/5/20, Daniel Dolbeare reported the theft of a Ruger SP101 .357 Magnum handgun from his 2016 Ford F150 while parked somewhere in Quincy. No Suspects. Report.
21-00264 Arrest/Lodged Sonny J. Vincent, 34, 25647 Mo. 161, Middletown, Mo., for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, obstructing justice and possession of controlled substance. Lodged.
21-00264 Arrest/Lodged Kristi Shaw, 34, 200 Maine, Room 229, for FTA-criminal damage, FTA-criminal trespass and FTA-trespassing. Lodged.
21-00274 Arrest Matthew J. Russell, 29, 708 Forrest, for improper lane usage and obstructed windshield at North Fourth and Cedar. NTA.
21-00286 Arrest Stephanie L. Carter, 32, 1501 N. Sixth, for FTA-vandalism at South Sixth and York. NTA.
21-00198 Arrest Melissa P. Gibson, 35, 923 1/2 N. Sixth, for improper traffic lane usage and operating uninsured vehicle at 36th and Broadway. NTA.
21-00345 Arrest Howard K. Law, 25, Quincy, for FTA-divorce matter. NTA.
21-00315 Arrest Eric Briggs, 25, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed. PTC.
21-00280 Arrest Geraldine E. Howard, 54, Canton, Mo., for FTA-small claims and FTA-seat belt. Released on NTA.
21-00379 Arrest Seaghan J. Douglas, 22, homeless, for FTA-false report at 530 Broadway. NTA.
21-00356 Arrest Hanna J. Mock, 28, 628 S. Eighth, for unsafe backing on roadway at North 18th and Chestnut. PTC.
21-00369 Arrest Chadd L. Combs, 31, 923 N. Sixth, for FTA-driving while license suspended at 923 N. Sixth. Lodged.
20-29328 Identity Theft Gerald McGlaughlin reported that someone opened an Ameren account in his name in 2017.
20-29321 Theft Darin Huntley reported the catalytic convertor was stolen from his 2002 Dodge on 12/23/20.
20-29563 Theft Shirley Ryan reported the theft of a 2008 Honda CMX 250 on 12/16/20.
Ryan said the motorcycle was parked at 631 Lind and was taken between 12/16 and 12/19/20.
21-24030 Burglary to Vehicle Eldon Schoch, 92, Quincy, reported his vehicle was entered while parked at his residence and items taken.
21-00428 Arrest Devin K. Johnson, 28, for Adams County warrant possession of methamphetamine at North Second and Hampshire. Lodged.
21-00435 Arrest David A. Robbins, 27, 537 Locust, for FTA-trespassing at North 12th and Locust. Lodged.
21-00416 Arrest/Lodged Casey Clevenger, 28, 818 Adams, for aggravated domestic battery at that location. Lodged.
21-00445 Warrant Arrest Eric Richards, 23, 1125 Payson Ave., on a warrant for FTA-obstructing ID. Cash bond.
David Junkerman, 28, 1608 N. Sixth, on a warrant for FTA-cannabis. Cash.
21-00487 Arrest/Lodged Amy R. Taylor, 35, Quincy, arrested for FTA-possession of methamphetamine and FTA-operate uninsured vehicle at 618 Maine. Lodged.
21-00487 Arrest/Lodged Isaac E. Baker, 41, of New Canton, arrested for FTA-possession of methamphetamine at 618 Maine. Lodged.
21-00478 Arrest/Lodged Chad E. Marmion, 45, arrested for petition to revoke probation at 18th and Broadway. Lodged.
21-00459 Arrest/Lodged Charles L. Bradley, 54, Quincy, arrested for violating an order of protection at 1234 Broadway. Lodged.
21-00454 Arrest/Lodged Eric A. Richards, 22, Quincy, arrested for aggravated battery at 1125 Payson Ave. Lodged.
21-00011 Arrest/Traffic Crayton M. Rost, 33, Quincy, arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage at North 12th and College Avenue. NTA.
20-27650 Theft Rosiland Whiteside, 55, Quincy, reports her phone was stolen near 837 Jefferson on 11/30/20.
21-00439 Warrant Arrest Timothy Lohmeyer, 34, 722 S. 13th, on a warrant for FTA-retail theft. Lodged.
21-00492 Arrest William N. Henson, 38, 505 Locust, for Adams County warrant for failure to register sex offender at 505 Locust. Lodged.
21-00466 Arrest Sharon K. Bruns, 52, Middletown, Mo., for disobey stop light at 54th and Broadway. PTC.
20-00484 Arrest/Lodged Charlie F. French, 20, was arrested for aggravated battery. Lodged.
21-00303 Burglary April Hess reported that someone entered her apartment and stole two electronic tablets on 1/3/21.
20-27843 Theft Shaneka Scott reported appliance and tools stolen from a rental property she owns on 12/2/20.
21-00306 Arrest Sharon M. Harton, 78, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed and unsafe backing at South 25th and Harrison on 1/5/21.
21-00528 Arrest/Lodged Arthur E. Bennett, 27, 921 N. 10th, for FTA-unlawful restraint. Lodged.
20-00504 Arrest/Traffic Norma Grubb, 58, was arrested for improper lane use. PTC.
20-00509 Arrest/Traffic Brandon D. Austin, 33, was arrested for expired registration and operating uninsured vehicle. NTA.
20-27759 Found Property A Members First Community Credit Union debit card belonging to Jordan Clark was found and turned in at QPD. Report.
21-27825 Fraud On 12/2/20, Tina Huston reported she was the victim of a phone scam. Huston reported that a company claiming to be Easy Cash Loan defrauded her of $300. Report.
21-27693 Lost Property On 11/30/20, Matthew Faulkner reported he lost his wallet and contents somewhere in Quincy. Report.
21-00577 Arrest Anthony C. Smith, 56, Quincy, for no valid driver’s license and uninsured vehicle.
21-00687 Arrest/Lodged Jeremy D. Kossman, 24, Quincy, arrested for battery and FTA-battery. Lodged.
21-00582 Arrest/Lodged William A. Cotton, 45, Quincy, arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine at North Third and Maple. Lodged.
21-00673 Arrest/Traffic Alexandria G. Alvey, 24, Quincy, citation for operate uninsured vehicle at 33rd and Broadway. NTA.
20-27628 Theft Scott M. Jones, 54, Quincy, reports the theft of his construction trailer and tools from North Seventh and Spruce.