Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 18, 5:07 a.m. Jan. 19, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 19, 5:57 a.m. Jan. 20, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 20, 5:22 a.m. Jan. 21, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 21, 5:17 a.m. Jan. 22, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 22, 5:01 a.m. Jan. 23, 5:04 p.m. Jan. 23, 5:03 a.m. Jan. 24, 5:43 p.m. Jan. 24 and 5:08 a.m. Jan. 25.
21-01143 Arrest Christopher A. Goodwin, 32, was arrested for disorderly conduct. NTA.
21-00901 Arrest/Lodged Gregory J. Friday, 63, was arrested for aggravated battery. Lodged.
21-00895 Arrest/NTA Timothy Lohmeyer Jr., 33, was arrested for theft under $500. NTA.
21-01028 Arrest/Traffic Marjorie Medsker, 81, was arrested for improper lane use. PTC.
21-01213 Arrest/Warrant Norman S. Blackledge, 50, was arrested on a conservation warrant for FTA-failing to keep record of catch. Cash bond.
20-28527 Criminal Damage to Property On 12/13/20, damage was reported to traffic cones and traffic barrels at the Festival of Lights, 1200 N. 36th. No suspects.
21-00993 Theft under $500 On 1/15/21, Melanie Wolf, 1848 Elmwood Drive East, reported the theft of a blue Schwinn bicycle from her property. No suspects.
21-00949 Theft Under $500 On 1/14/21, Bryan Johnson, employee of Selby Implement, 2201 N. 24th, reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a company pickup parked on the lot.
21-01226 Arrest/Warrant Dakota L. Kallal, 24, was arrested on a Calhoun County warrant for violation of probation. Lodged.
21-01239 Arrest/Lodged Joshua A. Hanrahan, 19, Fort Dodge, Iowa, for aggravated discharge of firearm and unlawful possession of firearm. Lodged.
Brandon R. Ross, 21, Fort Dodge, Iowa, for aggravated discharge of firearm and possession of firearm by felon. Lodged.
21-01247 Traffic Arrest Timothy D. Garland, 22, FTA-unlicensed, no valid driver’s license, operating uninsured motor vehicle. Lodged.
21-01216 Warrant Arrest Kendra N. Gilker, 23, Canton, Mo., for FTA-possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
21-01292 Arrest Quincy E. Jones, 31, Peoria, for FTA-vandalism at 530 Broadway. NTA.
21-01215 Arrest Gabriel R. Landis, 48, 1432 Lisa, for driving while license suspended at Gardner Expressway and Jefferson. NTA.
21-01284 Arrest Walter R. Roberts, 76, homeless, for FTA-trespassing at 530 Broadway. Lodged.
21-01257 Arrest Alexandra G. Morse, 23, Fort Dodge, Iowa, for FTA-retail theft at 530 Broadway. Lodged.
21-01297 Arrest/Warrant Jacob S. Bigley, 41, was arrested on an OV warrant for FTA-fighting. Lodged.
21-01274 Arrest/Warrant Brian H. Bergman, 35, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-improper left turn. NTA.
21-01332 Arrest Tiwana L. Norris, 45, Quincy, for trespassing at 421 Hampshire. NTA.
21-01344 Arrest Davion Pernell, 24, homeless, for public drinking. NTA.
21-01328 Arrest/Lodged Andre L. Anderson, 53, 702 Washington, for attempted robbery and aggravated battery. Lodged.
20-27603 Burglary to vehicle Jonathan Strawman, 51, reported his 2011 Ford truck was entered and items were stolen.
21-01088 Traffic Arrest Derek Moore, 22, 302 E. State, Payson, for improper backing at 408 Spring. PTC.
21-00181 Arrest Mario T. Moore, 46, Quincy, arrested for criminal damage at 501 Locust. NTA.
21-00486 Arrest Amy R. Taylor, 35, Quincy, arrested for obstructing identification at 618 Maine. NTA.
21-01394 Arrest/Lodged Heather L. Wright, 30, Quincy, arrested for FTA-possession of methamphetamine, FTA-theft and FTA-criminal trespass at 3623 Tonja Drive. Lodged.
21-01399 Arrest/Lodged Beverly L. Dreyer, 49, Quincy, arrested for FTA-aggravated fleeing at North Fifth and Maple. Lodged.
21-01396 Arrest/Traffic Beverly L. Dreyer, 49, Quincy, citation for driving while license suspended at North Fifth and Maple. NTA.
21-01429 Arrest/Lodged Kimberly Koch, 39, 1703 S. Seventh, Springfield, for an original warrant for forgery. Lodged.
21-01418 Arrest/Lodged Michael D. Willis, 42, 3702 Amanda Drive, for resisting obstructing a peace officer. Lodged.
Arrested/Lodged David Bence Jr., 37, Quincy, for FTA-fighting. NTA.
21-01377 Arrest/Traffic Mary C. Brahler, 83, 2501 Payson Ave., failure to yield right of way at North 20th and Hampshire. PTC.
21-01483 Arrest Kristina L. Cramsey, 37, Quincy, arrested for FTA-shoplifting at South Fourth and Jersey. NTA.
21-00478 Arrest Chad E Marmion, 45, of Quincy, arrested for possession of methamphetamine at 1801 Broadway on 1/8/21. NTA.
21-00746 Arrest Matthew M.J. Porter, 22, Quincy, arrested for possession of methamphetamine at 200 Maine on 1/8/21. NTA.
20-25378 Theft Michael K. Orr, 52, Quincy, reports the theft of his motorized bicycle from 116 N. Seventh.
21-00961 Arrest Bryan N. Lewis, 63, 1723 W. Granview, for disregard stop sign at North 22nd and College Avenue. PTC.
21-01315 Arrest Luan C. Clampitt, 60, Golden, for improper U-turn at North Eighth and Hampshire. PTC.
21-01289 Arrest Megan E. Anderson, 25, Mendon, for failure to yield private drive in the 300 block of North 36th. PTC.
21-00290 Arrest William R. Nason, 27, Sutter, for disorderly conduct at 1801 College Ave. NTA.
21-00721 Arrest Nicholas A. Haxel, 24, 616 Sunset Drive, for passing school bus while unloading at 30th and State. NTA.
21-01490 Arrest/Lodged Brandon A. Gravatte, 32, was arrested for obstructing justice, resisting/obstructing a peace officer and DUI. Lodged.
20-28203 Fire Investigation Jon Vrandenburg reported that a 11 Ford belonging to Two Rivers had been set on fire on 12/7/20.
21-01593 Arrest Skylar N. Shoop, 19, 419 Hampshire, Apt. B, for FTA-fighting. Cash.
21-01572 Arrest/Lodged James M. Altgilbers, 37, 635 Maple, for residential burglary on 1/22/21.
21-01563 Arrest/Lodged Robin D. Ensley, 38, 1611 Maple, for petition to revoke for disorderly conduct.
21-01557 Arrest/Lodged Jennifer L. Mullen, 39, for a Morgan County FTA-traffic warrant.
21-01615 Arrest Robert D. Pickett, 51, Quincy for FTA-driving while license suspended out of LaSalle County. Cash bond.
21-01554 Arrest/Traffic Arjon A. Simpson, 36, was arrested for driving while license suspended. NTA.
21-01530 Arrest/Traffic Deborah Dooley, 67, was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident. PTC.
21-01531 Arrest/Traffic Rachel Lunt, 22, was arrested for speeding, 45 mph in 30 zone. PTC.
21-01538 Arrest/Warrant Joyce Palmer, 44, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-driving while license suspended. Lodged.
21-01607 Arrest/Warrant Adam D. Porter, 49, was arrested on an OV warrant for FTA-unsafe backing on roadway. NTA.
21-01601 Arrest/Lodged Reed T. Miller 26, Quincy, for FTA-driving while suspended and new charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, fleeing to elude police, driving while suspended, uninsured vehicle, no valid registration and improper use of registration at North 22nd and Spruce on 1/23/21.
20-29092 Found Property On 12/20/20, Wendell Mauter reported finding personal property belonging to Nathan Mills of Iowa City, Iowa, near 17th and State. Property was logged. Report.
21-01653 Arrest Jaired L. Fyffe, 20, Quincy, and Breanna C. Pratt, 21, Quincy, for shoplifting. NTA.
21-01632 Arrest Timothy L. Thomas, 42, Quincy, for trespassing. NTA.
21-01650 Arrest/Lodged Ethan W. Janssen, 27, Quincy, for FTA-driving while license revoked, possession of methamphetamine x2. Lodged.
21-01642 Arrest/Lodged Stephen W. Williams, 50, Quincy, for violation of bail bond. Lodged.
21-01660 Traffic Arrest Jerrica A. Jones, 31, Quincy, for fail to obey to stop sign. NTA.
21-01669 Warrant Arrest Ricky J. Dean, 30, Quincy, for FTA-aggravated battery, resist peace officer, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe, FTA-trespassing x2. Lodged.
21-01678 Warrant Arrest Alysia J. Chestnutt, 36, for FTA-criminal trespass to vehicle and a PC ticket for indecent conduct. Lodged.
21-01586 Warrant Arrest Krista K. Veihl, 49, Quincy, FTA-driving while license revoked. NTA.
21-01623 Warrant Arrest Celestial C. McNerty, 21, FTA-driving while license suspended. NTA.
21-01702 Arrest Lauren R. Ames, 34, Quincy, for shoplifting. NTA.
21-01689 Arrest/Lodged Steven D. Madsen, 36, Quincy, for domestic battery at his residence on 1/24/21.
21-01734 Arrest Channin D. Bassett, 32, Quincy, for driving while license suspended. NTA.
21-00677 Arrest/Lodged Zachery M. Larsen, 25, for retail theft. Lodged.