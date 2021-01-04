Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, 4:53 p.m. Dec. 29, 4:58 a.m. Dec. 30, 5:17 p.m. Dec. 31, 5:05 a.m. Dec. 31, 5:20 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020, 5:02 a.m. Jan. 1, 4:55 p.m. Jan. 1, 5:04 a.m. Jan. 2, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 2, 5:02 a.m. Jan. 3, 5:29 p.m. Jan. 3 and 5:05 a.m. Jan 4, 2021.
20-29498 Arrest Taylor R. Hiland, 26, 512 Harrison, shoplifting at 1400 Harrison. NTA.
20-29128 Arrest/Lodged Mercedes M. Cannady, 21, 929 S. 19th, TOF-domestic battery at 1005 Broadway. Lodged.
20-29502 Arrest Lodged Terry R. Schlueter, 67, 734 N. Fourth, Apt. 2, FTA-pedestrian use of the roadway at North Fifth and College Avenue. Lodged.
20-27203 Fraud Kara L. Spaulding, 43, 1611 Elm, reports on 11/23/20, someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in her name.
20-26863 Fraud Megan B. Boccardi, 43, 2028 Jackson, reports on 11/19/20, someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in her name.
20-27680 Residential Burglary Derek F. Watson, 30, 1025 S. 15th, reports on 12/1/20 his residence was entered, and multiple pairs of collectable tennis shoes were taken.
20-29522 Arrest/ Traffic Teri M. Gibbons, 38, 821 N. Sixth, Apt. 1, disobey traffic control device at North 12th and Chestnut. PTC.
19-16130 Arrest Patti S. Walsh, 54, Elmhurst, fighting in the 2200 block of Wilmar Drive from an incident 6/17/19. NTA.
20-29578 Arrest/Traffic Maxine Asher, 68, 3311 Branchwood Drive, too fast for conditions at South 12th and State on 12/29/20. PTC.
20-26699 Burglary Gauge A. Horton, 22, Ewing, Mo., reports between 9/17 and 11/16/20 someone took his toolbox from 225 S. 10th.
20-26700 Hit-and-Run Keri L. Olsen, 37, 2519 Sharon Drive, reports on 11/17/20 her 2013 Toyota was struck on Maine between Fourth and Fifth streets while parked. Red paint transferred.
20-29343 Arrest Bruce Blevins, 36, Quincy, for unlawful use of a weapon and operation of uninsured motor vehicle at North 24th and Chestnut on 12/24/20. NTA.
20-29335 Traffic Arrest Linda Anderson, 78, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. PTC.
20-29653 Arrest Lisa D. DeWitt, 54, Canton, Mo., for improper lane usage at 52nd and Broadway. PTC.
20-28534 Arrest Robert A. Chatten, 38, 1528 Park Ave., for criminal damage at 1528 Park Ave. NTA.
20-29568 Arrest Gregory A. Schoenekase, 55, 2735 N. 16th, for too fast for conditions at North 12th and Locust. PTC.
20-29575 Arrest Maciah L. Smith, 22, 119 Stadium Drive, for too fast for conditions at North Fourth and Cedar. PTC.
20-25657 Criminal Damage Dezaree Guthrie reported the sunroof on her 2003 Honda was damaged while parked at her residence.
20-29393 Arrest Madison Brassfield, 18, Quincy, for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor at 711 S. Front, the Barn, on 12/26/20. NTA.
20-29675 Traffic Arrest Walter Reed, 55, Quincy, for failure to yield the right of way at South 24th and Harrison on 12/30/20. PTC.
20-29620 Traffic Arrest Nicholas Johnstone,28, Wilmington IL, for Failure to Yield Private Drive
at 36th and Broadway on 12/29/20. PTC 137
20-29620 Traffic Arrest Melissa Gooding, 38, Quincy, for operation of uninsured motor vehicle at 36th and Broadway on 12/29/20. NTA.
20-29119 Arrest Mark A. Smith, 37, 1820 Adams, for retail theft at 5211 Broadway. NTA.
20-29693 Arrest Kristina L. Cramsey, 37, 318 Maiden Lane, for FTA-driving while license suspended and FTA-operating uninsured vehicle at 318 Maiden Lane. NTA.
20-29580 Arrest Samuel J. Romine, 24, 1126 State, for operating uninsured vehicle at South 12th and Harrison. NTA.
20-29447 Arrest De'An Humphrey, 19, 511 N. Seventh, Hannibal, Mo., for resisting a peace officer. NTA.
20-29756 Arrest Celestial P. Cantrell, 21, 839 S. Sixth, for FTA-driving while license suspended, speeding, uninsured vehicle and obstructing ID. NTA.
20-29752 Arrest Elisa Traylor, 20, 507 Locust, for operating an uninsured vehicle. NTA.
20-00008 Arrest Jennifer L. Thompson, 29, 937 1/2 Hampshire, for FTA-shoplifting, trespassing and fighting. NTA.
20-29740 Arrest/Traffic Sherry Moore, 70, was arrested for failure to yield-private drive. PTC.
20-29727 Arrest/Warrant Scottie Watson, 33, was arrested on an FTA-warrant for contempt-family matter. NTA.
20-29697 Traffic Arrest Anthony Gioviannia, 30, Quincy, for operation of uninsured motor vehicle at Third and Broadway on 12/30/20. NTA.
21-29591 Arrest/Traffic Jackie L. Sanstra, 19, Kansas City, Mo., too fast for conditions at 54th and Broadway on 12/29/20. PTC.
20-28924 Arrest Devin L. Crouch, 18, Quincy, arrested for retail theft at 5211 Broadway on 12/18/20. NTA.
20-29611 Arrest Cara B. Cunningham, 35, Quincy, arrested for trespassing and resisting a peace officer. Cash bond.
20-00065 Arrest/Lodged Rocky L. Valentine, 27, Ursa, arrested for disorderly conduct at 1814 Spring. Lodged.
20-28023 Arrest/Traffic Christopher R. Hessley, 35, Kahoka, Mo., arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at 28th and Broadway. NTA.
20-28022 Burglary Alexis E. Miranda, 20; Kylie L. Stupavsky, 19; and Kennedy S. Mellon, 19; report they had their purses stolen from Miranda's 2002 Toyota while parked at 711 Front on 12/6/20.
20-29119 Arrest Kayla S. Harris, 37, 734 N. Sixth, retail theft at 5211 Broadway on 12/21/20. NTA.
20-28042 Arrest Shimeka J. Wilson, 27, 1604 Jackson and Stephen D. Calhoun, 19, Clayton, both aggravated battery at 1414 S. Sixth on 12/6/20. NTA.
20-27084 Theft Misty C. McSparren, 41, 700 S. 20th, reports on 11/22/20, a blue and purple, Kent boy's BMX bike was taken from the front porch of her residence.
21-00182 Arrest/Traffic Alison P. Jones, 24, Quincy, citation for improper left turn at North 16th and Chestnut. PTC.
21-00110 Arrest/Traffic Miranda E. Williams, 26, Maywood, Mo., citation for operate uninsured vehicle at Fourth and Maine. NTA.