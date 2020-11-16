Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:19 p.m. Nov. 9, 4:52 a.m. Nov. 10, 5:23 p.m. Nov. 10, 5:31 a.m. Nov. 11, 4:56 p.m. Nov. 11, 5:05 a.m. Nov. 12, 4:53 p.m. Nov. 12, 5:02 a.m. Nov. 13, 4:56 p.m. Nov. 13, 4:59 a.m. Nov. 14, 5:06 p.m. Nov. 14, 5:13 a.m. Nov. 15, 5:15 p.m. Nov. 15 and 5:15 a.m. Nov. 16.
20-26108 Arrest Donald Strieker, 59, Quincy, for disobeying traffic control device.
20-25473 Arrest Jacob P. Blessing, 33, 1241 Vermont, for aggravated robbery and criminal damage to property over $500 at 1005 Broadway. Lodged.
20-23599 Hit-and-Run On 10/9/20, Sue Kearby reported her 2011 Chevrolet was hit and run while she was at Walmart, 5211 Broadway. Suspect is unknown. Report.
20-25364 Arrest Darren R. Boden, 43, 2060 East 1400, Mendon, for shoplifting. NTA.
Mandy T. Simpson, 39, 4130 N. Bottom Road, for stealing and interfering. NTA.
20-26159 Arrest/Lodged Kyle A. Morris, 31, 2218 N. 12th, Apt. 5, for FTA-possession of methamphetamine, FTA-criminal damage and motion to increase bond. Lodged.
20-25056 Burglary to Vehicle Matthew Chenoweth, 27, reported his vehicle was burglarized while in the parking lot of Kohl's, 6100 Broadway.
20-26102 Arrest Lynn M. Waters, 55, 2206 Chestnut, for stealing at 120 N. Fifth. NTA.
20-25784 Arrest/Traffic Kelsey J. Miller, 27, was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. PTC.
20-25385 Arrest Ryan J. Yates, 33, 1811 Schell Court, for DUI, reckless driving and disregard stop sign. NTA.
20-26239 Arrest Charles E. Russell, 33, Quincy, for operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration. NTA.
20-26099 Arrest Kathleen M. Bradshaw, 55, Quincy, for failure to obey stop sign.
20-26227 Arrest Carol J. Shaffer, 41, Loraine, for failure to obey stop sign. PTC.
20-26229 Arrest/Lodged Dell M. Lu, 41, Quincy, for unlawful use of account under $150.
20-26242 Arrest/Lodged John M. Garrett, 60, 925 N. Third, for FTA-forgery, FTA-possession of methamphetamine and FTA-seat belt. Lodged.
20-26189 Arrest/Lodged Amanda Benge, 32, Quincy, for FTA-uninsured vehicle out of Brown County.
20-26271 Arrest Briana Foster, 30, 616 Chestnut, trespassing at 200 Maine on 11/11/20. NTA.
20-24774 Burglary to Vehicle Hunter P. Smith, 20, 2734 Southfield Drive, reports his unlocked 1995 Ford was entered on 10/24/20 and U.S. currency was taken.
20-24384 Criminal Damage Michael A. Renzulli, 27, 615 Monroe, reports on 10/19/20 his 2008 Toyota was damaged.
20-25205 Hit-and-Run Christopher D. Hummer, 23, 314 S. 11th, reports on 10/29/20 his 2012 Hyundai was struck by a Honda SUV and fled the area.
20-24753 Arrest William C. Sneeden, 37, Quincy, arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at 3201 Broadway. NTA.
20-25988 Arrest Rhonda R. Davis, 59, Quincy, arrested for shoplifting at 620 Broadway, Family Dollar on 11/7/20. NTA.
20-24739 Criminal Damage Margaret A. Woods, 77, Quincy, reports a window was damaged at 2305 Ranchland on 10/23/20.
20-24723 Hot-and-Run Tonya R. Frakes, 53, Hamilton, reports her 2018 Mazda was struck while parked at 6100 Broadway on 10/23/20.
20-25232 Theft Quentina P. Chambers, 28, Quincy, reports the theft of a package from 1527 Chestnut on 10/29/20.
20-26333 Arrest Walter W. Roberts, 76, homeless, for trespassing at 501 S. Front. NTA.
20-24360 Burglary Kyle Stephens reported his 2009 Chevrolet entered and a duffel bag and book were stolen on 10/19/20.
20-25125 Criminal Damage Sarah Wright, 1834 Cherry, reports a window on the west side of her residence was broken between 130 and 700 hours on 10/28/20.
20-25199 Vehicle Burglary Taryn Roe, 2040 Cherry, reports her unlocked grey 2013 Ford was entered between 10/28 and 10/29/20 and a wallet was stolen.
Jake Grimsley, 2014 Lind, reports his white 2013 Ford was entered between 10/28 and 10/29/20 and a pocket watch and U.S. currency were stolen.
Kirk Gribler, 1806 Chestnut, reports his unlocked black 2017 Chevrolet was entered between 830 and 1000 hours on 10-29-2020 and a wallet was stolen.
20-26280 Warrant Arrest James Altgilbers, 37, on a warrant for FTA-resisting a peace officer at Ninth and Locust. NTA.
20-26387 Arrest Ben E. Kozak, 27, Monroe City, Mo., for operating an uninsured vehicle. NTA.
20-26393 Arrest Harvey L. Robinson, 35, Quincy, for disregard stop sign and no valid driver’s license. NTA.
Kristy L. Shaw, 33, 1305 Ohio, Quincy, for no valid driver’s license. NTA.
20-26321 Arrest/Lodged Donte M. Clausell, 32, Quincy, for weapon offense. Lodged.
20-26055 Retail Theft Robin R. Arch, 50, 5019 Hanley Road, for retail theft. NTA.
20-26434 Arrest Christopher N. Marshall, 27, 618 Hill and Brook, for failure to reduce speed at State and Glendale. PTC.
20-26426 Arrest Florence J. Horman, 82, 4609 Ill. 96, for failure to yield-right turn at 36th and Broadway. PTC.
20-26478 Arrest Zachary L. Humphrey, 32, 2209 Rainbow Lane, for aggravated fleeing to elude, criminal trespass, driving while license suspended, uninsured motor vehicle, disregard stop sign and Adams County warrant for driving while license suspended and retail theft. Lodged.
20-24743 Theft under $500 Colleen D. Berry reported that her red Chevrolet Equinox was entered on 10/23/20 and numerous items were stolen.
20-16498 Arrest Kenneth L. Jensen, 78, Quincy, arrested for FTA-burglary out of Henderson County at 530 Broadway. NTA.
20-25739 Arrest Jonathon M. Grey, 24, Quincy, arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane usage at Sixth and State. NTA.
20-26190 Arrest Daniel L. Dunford, 30, Quincy, arrested for theft under $500 at 16th and State. NTA.
20-26085 Burglary Edward P. Surowiec, 51, Quincy, reports 1100 Kentucky was burglarized on 11/9/20.
20-26518 Arrest/Lodged Austin E. Sherfy, 23, Quincy, for possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
20-26522 Arrest/Lodged Zachery J. Terstriep, 32, Quincy, for violation order of protection. Lodged.
20-26433 Traffic Arrest Bruce A. Blevins, 36, Quincy, for operating uninsured motor vehicle at 24th and Spring. NTA.
20-26559 Arrest/Warrant Wayne A. Milsap, 55, was arrested on a Morgan County, warrant for petition to revoke probation for violation of an order of protection. Lodged.
20-26561 Arrest/Warrant Alicia L. Harvey, 36, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-retail theft. NTA.
20-26585 Arrest Cameron L. Taylor, 48, 1010 York, for Scott County warrant for FTA-driving while license revoked. Lodged.
20-26537 Arrest Timothy L. Wiemelt, 35, 510 Adams, for stealing at 711 S. Front on 11/15/20. NTA.
20-25810 Arrest Samantha A. Bright, 28, 939 1/3 Hampshire, for peace disturbance on 11/5/20. NTA.
Arrest/Lodged Timothy L. Wiemelt, 35, violation of an order of protection. Lodged.