20-24603 Arrest Kari E. Sargent, 35, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed.
20-24299 Arrest James McKinney, 69, Quincy, for failure to yield.
20-24543 Arrest Rita K. Leasman 60, of Ursa for improper lane usage.
20-23813 Burglary to Vehicle Bridget Eddy, 600 N. 12th, reports her vehicle was entered on 10/12/20 while parked at the residence. Her wallet was stolen.
20-23900 Fraud Gregory S. Haslem. 1311 N. Sixth, reports unauthorized charges on his checking account on 10/12/20.
20-20571 Arrest Jessica R. Page, 35, Quincy, for open liquor in vehicle.
20-24968 Arrest/Lodged Jaime A. Schroder, 41, Quincy, for aggravated domestic battery and FTA-possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
20-25000 Arrest Kevin L. Obert, 59, Fowler, for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at 23rd and Koch’s Lane. PTC.
20-24938 Arrest Gabriel R. Landis, 47, 1139 N.12th, for operating uninsured vehicle, failure to wear seat belt and improper lane usage at Gardner Expressway and Jefferson. NTA.
20-24936 Arrest Joan P. Tieken, 84, 828 Monroe, for improper lane usage at Fifth and College Avenue. PTC.
20-25030 Arrest/Lodged Channin D. Bassett, 32, Quincy, for violation of bail bond at 800 Adams on 10/27/20.
20-25084 Arrest Cody R. Smith, 33, 513 Jefferson, for FTA-trespassing x2. NTA.
20-25068 Arrest Tiwana L. Brandon, 45, 706 Jefferson, for open container in public on 10/27/20 at Fifth and York. NTA.
20-25054 Arrest Staci R. Turnbaugh, 51, 707 Kentucky, Apt. 1, for Adams County warrant for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Lodged.
20-25078 Arrest Jason W. Owen, 41, 300 S. Third, for FTA-theft. Lodged.
20-25066 Arrest April A. Wiley, 42, 200 Maine, Room 227, for FTA-forgery, FTA-possession of methamphetamine, FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia and petition to revoke probation. Lodged.
20-25067 Arrest Lauren R. Ames, 34, 833 S. Fifth, for FTA-stealing. NTA.
20-25078 Arrest Gavin M. Owen, 18, 833 S. Fifth for FTA-interfering and possession of nicotine product. NTA.
20-25085 Arrest/Lodged Marty L. Owsley Jr., 32, 616 Jackson, for FTA-violation of bail bond, FTA-violation of an order of protection and FTA-aggravated domestic battery.
20-25077 Arrest/Lodged Bill L. Mears, 54, 200 Maine, Room 309, for disorderly conduct on 10/28/20 at 200 Maine. Lodged.
20-23564 Burglary Anthony Jacoby reported his residence entered and multiple electronics stolen on 10/9/20. Investigation to continue.
20-24079 Burglary Alicia Agnes reported that someone entered her 2014 Toyota and stole CDs and clothing on 10/13/20.
20-22921 Theft Jerry Brantley reported his brake line was cut and a portion of his exhaust was removed from his 1996 Ford.
20-23350 Arrest Melinda C. Raymond, 31, Quincy, for possession of methamphetamine on 10/6/20 at Seventh and State. NTA.
20-24494 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Jessica Null, 35, Quincy, reports her 2012 Toyota was entered and items taken on 10/20/20 while parked in the 1500 block of North Ninth.
20-24042 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Mark Rankin, 54, Quincy, reports his 2012 Honda was entered and numerous items were taken from the glove box on 10/13/20 while parked in the 200 block of south 12th.
20-24058 Theft under $500 Charles Hudle, 63, Quincy, reports two Biden/Harris signs taken from his yard in the 2000 block of Grove Ave on 10/14/20.
20-25114 Traffic Arrest Dennis R. Rabe, 70, Quincy, for improper lane usage on 10/28/20 at Interstate 72 and Broadway. PTC.
20-25121 Traffic Arrest Richard A. White, 82, Quincy, for failure to yield private drive on 10/28/20 at 36th and Broadway. PTC.
Warrant Arrest Madyson C. Jones, 18, Quincy, for FTA-trespassing. Lodged.
20-25180 Arrest Matthew W. Culp, 33, Hannibal, Mo., for improper backing at 3411 Harmony Hill. PTC.
20-25129 Arrest Jill M. Wiemelt, 36, 3601 Tiffany Lane, for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at 48th and State. PTC.
20-24362 Burglary Lewis Ruffcorn reported his 2017 Toyota and 2003 Chevrolet entered and loose change was stolen on 10/19/20.
20-24161 Criminal Damage Melinda R. Pritchard, 31, 1534 Jefferson, reports on 10/16/20 two tires on her 2008 Mercury were punctured.
20-23402 Theft under $500 Shelia P. Henderson, 52, 2215 Cedar, reports a package was taken from her front porch after being delivered on 10/7/20.
20-25240 Arrest Brooke E. Barnes, 29, Quincy, arrested for FTA-drug paraphernalia and FTA-peace disturbance at 1801 State. NTA.
20-24732 Arrest Ethan W. Janssen, 27, Quincy, arrested for possession of methamphetamine at 10th and State. NTA.
20-25240 Arrest/Traffic Kelsey R. Bolte, 21, Quincy, citation for improper lane usage at 18th and State. PTC.
20-21052 Burglary Chad L. Argabright, 40, Quincy, reports his 2002 Isuzu was burglarized while parked at 2626 S. Eighth between 9/4 and 9/8/20.
20-20293 Hit-and-Run Heaven A. Schuette, 30, Quincy, reports her 2014 Dodge was struck while parked at 516 Lind.
20-24806 Theft Christopher J. Williams, 59, Quincy, reports the theft of his debit card.
20-21051 Theft Kenneth D. Sommerfeld, 58, Quincy, reports his wallet was stolen at 200 Maine on 9/3/20.
20-24449 Arrest On 10/20/20, Kyle Davis, 36, and Taylor Freeman, 25, were arrested for retail theft at Menards, 936 N. 54th. NTA.
20-25308 Arrest Conrad E. Smith, 80, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident. NTA.
20-25299 Arrest Jeanne P. Gilbert, 76, Quincy, for fail to yield left turn. NTA.
20-25313 Arrest/Lodged Devon K. Hawkins, 26, Quincy, for FTA-driving while license suspended and FTA-interfering. Lodged.
20-25344 Arrest Ashley N. Epperson 34, Quincy, for FTA-retail theft x3, possession of methamphetamine, burglary, driving while license suspended and concealing a fugitive and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
20-24584 Burglary to Vehicle Alexander White, Quincy, reports his vehicle was entered on 10/22/20 while he was in the gas station at 301 Riverview. Safety glasses, a lottery ticket and pocketknife were taken.
20-24526 Burglary to Vehicle Joshua Slater, 934 N. Fourth, reports his vehicle was entered on 10/20/20 while parked at the residence. His wallet and a Taurus pistol were taken from the vehicle.
20-24605 Criminal Damage Nancy Watson, 1425 N. Fifth, reports a chunk of concrete was used to damage her car on 10/21/20.
20-24314 Criminal Damage Diane Owens, 925 Madison, reports damage to the rear window of their vehicle on 10/18/20 while parked at the residence.
20-24626 Forgery/Burglary Kathy Strieker, 621 N. Fifth, reports her vehicle was entered on 10/18/20 while parked at the residence. Sunglasses and a check were taken. The check was later used to make a purchases at Save A Lot.
20-24522 Fraud Dustin Gorder, Quincy, reports a fraudulent purchase on his wife's debit card on 10/20/20.
20-24301 Theft over $500 Cheryl Lish, 1011 Cherry, reports numerous tools and a snow blower were stolen from her basement on 10/18/20.
20-25387 Arrest Michael M. Flight,40, Quincy, for home invasion at 200 Maine, Room 402, on 10/31/20. Lodged.
20-25303 Traffic Arrest Kevin Koogler, 31, Quincy, for squealing tires at 19th and Monroe on 10/30/20. NTA.
Warrant Arrest Matthew A. Porter, 42, Mendon, for FTA-driving while license suspended-no insurance. NTA.
Stacy Leake, 38, Quincy, for FTA-possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
20-25341 Arrest Holly Barnett, 38, Quincy, for no valid driver’s license and uninsured motor vehicle. NTA.
Theft The following report political signs stolen from their yard between 10/8 and 10/12/20: Susan Gribler, 1806 Chestnut; Gail Herrington, 1636 Maine; Evelyn Holtschlag, 2512 Monroe; and Matthew Ellis, 2001 Spring. Laura Timmerwilke, 2801 Hayfield, reported hers had been spray painted.
20-24699 Theft under $500 Gerald Holzgrafe, 129 East Ave., reports a Halloween zombie decoration stolen from his yard on 10/20/20.
20-25439 Arrest Shelby N. Waid-Johnson, 26, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.