Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 4:56 p.m. Nov. 16, 5:06 a.m. Nov. 17, 5:10 p.m. Nov. 17, 5:16 a.m. Nov. 18, 4:43 p.m. Nov. 18, 5:07 a.m. Nov. 19, 5:11 p.m. Nov. 19, 5:08 a.m. Nov. 20, 4:59 a.m. Nov. 21, 4:47 p.m. Nov. 21, 5:04 a.m. Nov. 22, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 22 and 5:08 a.m. Nov. 23.
20-25112 Arrest Rebecca A. Crane, 56, 6805 Horseshoe Valley Road, retail theft at 5211 Broadway on 9/21/20 to 10/25/20. NTA.
Arrest George E. Scott IV, 40, 602 Edgewood Drive, FTA OV-stealing at 101 N. 48th. NTA.
20-26336 Arrest/Traffic Patricia N. Winkler, 25, 2845 Elm, following too closely at North 24th and Broadway. PTC.
20-25023 Recovered Property A black Thruster BMX bicycle was recovered in the 1300 block of South 19th.
20-26693 Arrest Marshall L. Murphy, 30, Quincy, arrested for FTA-trespassing at North Sixth and Sycamore. NTA.
20-26720 Arrest Tara L. Smith, 34, homeless, for Hancock County FTA-speeding at 530 Broadway. NTA.
20-26711 Arrest Logan B. Chancellor, 28, 934 Hampshire, for FTA-unlawful delivery of methamphetamine at 934 Hampshire. NTA.
20-26697 Arrest Denise M. Thoenen, 60, Rushville, for improper lane usage at North Third and Riverview. PTC.
20-25507 Criminal Damage Tracy Hutmacher, 3400 Lawrence Road, reports the rear passenger side window on his white 2010 Ford was damaged while parked in his driveway between 11/1 and 11/2/20.
20-25589 Theft David Czechut-Webb, 1810 Lind, reports his grey Schwinn Trailways bicycle had the bike lock cut and was stolen between 10/30 and 11/3/20.
20-25611 Theft Mary Willingham, 2020 College Ave., reports the theft of a brown Murray bicycle from her back porch between 11/2 and 11/3/20.
20-26645 Traffic Arrest Timothy Gallaher, 27, 1203 E. 2100th, Liberty, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 48th and Broadway. PTC.
20-25578 Vehicle Burglary Jack Walbring, 513 Hampshire, Apt. 606, reports his unlocked white 2013 GMC was entered between 11/2 and 11/3/20, and paperwork and keys were stolen.
20-25503 Vehicle Burglary Alexia Rutledge, 219 S. 11th, reports her unlocked 2016 Hyundai was entered and a black wallet and contents were stolen between 11/1 and 11/2/20.
20-26713 Warrant Arrest Amanda Thompson, 40, 2433 Cedar Creek Court, on a warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
20-25164 Arrest Christopher T. Gravitt, 23, Quincy, for aggravated fleeing to elude, driving while license suspended, failure to obey stop sign x2, resisting a peace officer and obstructing justice. NTA.
20-24042 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Mark Rankin, 54, Quincy, reports his 2012 Honda was burglarized between 10/13 and 10/14/20 while parked at 234 S. 12th. Miscellaneous items were taken.
20-26710 Traffic Arrest Melvin Vaughn, 65, 2533 Chestnut, for failure to yield-left turn. PTC.
20-26507 Burglary to Vehicle Lachelle M. Wigfall, 43, 814 Lind, reports on 11/14/20, her 2017 Kia was entered, and U.S. currency was taken.
20-26279 Arrest Emily A. Brueggeman, 24, 3422 Chestnut, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. NTA.
20-26560 Arrest Alicia L. Harvey, 36, 521 Grant Drive, for stealing at 620 Broadway on 11/15/20. NTA.
20-25958 Criminal Damage Michael A. Cramer, 57, reported the window of his 1988 Chevrolet was damage between 11/5 and 11/6/20. No suspect.
20-26580 Arrest Allison L. Williams, 24, Hannibal, for fighting at 711 S. Front, the Barn on 11/15/20. NTA.
20-26845 Arrest Steven R. Harris, 58, 401 Elm, for disobeying stop sign at 10th and Broadway. PTC.
20-24984 Burglary Emily Shelton reported that her 2016 Kia was entered, and a wallet and the temporary license plates were stolen.
20-25335 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Jordan Nichols, 22, Quincy, reports his 2021 Jeep was burglarized on 10/17 and 10/18/20, and numerous items including his checkbook were stolen. Checks were then written without his authorization at numerous locations. Investigation to continue.
20-25949 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Kristie Ryherd, 32, Quincy, reports her 2005 Ford was burglarized between 11/6 and 11/7/20 while parked at 530 S. Ninth. Numerous items were stolen.
20-25780 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Joe Starnes, 33, Quincy, reports his 2011 Hyundai was burglarized, and numerous items taken while it was parked at 2209 Spring on 11/4/20.
20-23440 Credit Card Fraud Brian Bainter, 58, Quincy, reports he lost his debit card, and it was later used without his permission. Investigation to continue.
20-25273 Found Property A set of keys with a green metal bottle opener and a purple wrist band was located near 120 S. 20th. Logged into evidence.
20-25433 Recovered Property Brian Concannon reported finding a 20-inch gray Mongoose bicycle and a 24-inch girl’s Huffy in the alley at Eighth and Kentucky.
20-26172 Residential Burglary Seaira Altheide, 29, Quincy, reports a burglary to her residence at 1223 Horne on 11/10. Investigation to continue.
20-26783 Traffic Arrest Dianne Lubker, 85, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on 11/18/20 at 48th and Oak. PTC.
20-26793 Traffic Arrest Patricia J. Smith, 65, Quincy, for improper turn on 11/18/20 at 48th and Broadway. PTC.
20-26801 Traffic Arrest Kelsey M. Hinkamper, 26, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on 11/18/20 at 12th and Broadway. PTC.
20-26161 Arrest Walter Roberts, 76, homeless for trespassing at 501 S. Front on 11/10/20.
20-26909 Arrest Bradley O. Horton, 19, 1026 Madison, for FTA-operating uninsured vehicle. NTA.
20-26944 Arrest/Lodged Jonathan M. Grey, 24, Quincy, arrested for burglary to vehicle at 930 Maine. Lodged.
20-26986 Arrest/Lodged Tiffany Browning, 37, 4221 Kimstead Drive, for FTA-contempt. Lodged.
20-26951 Arrest Justin L. Casey, 22, 3602 Tonja Drive, peace disturbance and driving while license suspended at South 36th and Tonja Drive. NTA.
20-25888 Arrest William Fate Dees, 30, 1025 N. Fifth, OV-fighting at 401 Cherry. NTA.
20-26996 Arrest/Traffic Olivia A. Atkinson, 27, Griggsville, citation for driving while license suspended at Fourth and Kentucky. NTA.
20-26991 Arrest/Traffic Brianny A. Thomas, 21, Quincy, citation for operate uninsured vehicle at 10th and State. NTA.
20-27022 Arrest/Lodged Shane M. Leach, 32, 827 Maple, original warrant possession of controlled substance at North Ninth and Maple. Lodged.
20-27030 Arrest/Lodged Staggerly Patterson, 40, Lewiston, Mo., FTA-domestic battery and Knox County vehicle theft at North 13th and College Avenue.
20-25858 Burglary Kelsey L. Gilker, 24, 516 N. Fifth, reports her residence was entered on 11/6/20, and two pool cues were taken.
20-24792 Burglary to Vehicle Albert M. Cartmill, 68, 902 N. Eighth, reports on 10/24/20 his 2008 Land Rover was entered, and assorted paperwork and jewelry were taken.
20-25959 Theft under $500 Timothy C. Long, 61, 1725 Stull, reports on 11/7/20 his blue Ultra mountain bicycle was taken.
20-27058 Arrest Janelle L. Pryor, 20, Quincy, for domestic battery at 323 College Ave. on 11/21/20. Lodged.
Warrant Arrest Thomas Tucker, 27, Quincy, for FTA-criminal trespass to state land. NTA.
Chad Combs, 31, Quincy, for FTA-driving while license suspended. NTA.
20-27040 Arrest William L. Anderson, 27, 200 Maine, fighting 200 Maine. NTA.
20-26355 Arrest Anthony D. Carroll, 18, 3707 Tonja Drive, cheating at 3601 Maine on 11/12/20. NTA.
20-26953 Arrest/Traffic Gary M. George, 50, Hannibal, Mo., no valid driver’s license and no valid registration at North 30th and Broadway. PTC.
20-25763 Burglary to Vehicle Roger F. Quigley, 26, 312 N. 18th, reports his 2012 Chevrolet was entered on 11/4/20 and miscellaneous paperwork was taken.
20-24690 Burglary to Vehicle Judith R. Peters, 77, 431 Locust, reports on 10/19/20 her 2016 Dodge was entered, and assorted paperwork was taken.
20-24866 Burglary to Vehicle Lakeia M. Gray, 48, 821 N. Sixth, reports on 10/25/20 her 2008 Ford was entered, and a wallet, binoculars and speaker were taken.
20-25748 Burglary to Vehicle Jarod W Ensly, 25, Clayton, reports on 11/5/20 his wallet, keys and cigarettes were taken from his 2014 Chevrolet while parked at South 12th and State.
20-26124 Fraud Stacy L. Hilgenbrink, 50, 2022 S 30th, reports on 10/31/20 someone applied and received Ohio unemployment benefits fraudulently.
20-26123 Fraud Lori Jackson, 56, 2064 Vermont, reports on 10/25/20, someone fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits in her name.
20-26120 Identity Theft Melissa L. Tucker, 35, 604 S. 13th, reports on 8/23/20 setup Ameren services at a residence she has never resided at.
20-24771 Residential Burglary James R. McKinney, 41, 2225 N. 12th, reports on 10/23/20 a large amount of tools were taken from an apartment they were being stored in.
20-24713 Theft Mckenzie S. McEntee, 18, 1308 Chestnut, reports losing her iPhone X around North 36th and Columbus Road on 10/23/20.
20-26122 Theft under $500 Ashley A. Carel, 30, 1002 State, reports on 11/05/20 she lost her red iPhone SE somewhere in Quincy.
20-25938 Arrest Hossain A. Mesbah, 30, Quincy, arrested for criminal trespass and criminal damage at 507 N. 12th, Maid Rite. NTA.
20-27096 Arrest/Lodged Thomas A. Reed, 36, Quincy, arrested for domestic battery at 516 Wisherd Drive. Lodged.
20-27108 Arrest/Traffic Cassandra N. Wagner, 32, Quincy, citation for driving while license suspended at North 18th and Locust. NTA.
20-26738 Arrest/Traffic Gerald W. Seiz, 41, Quincy, citation for operate vehicle with suspended registration at 100 Broadway. NTA.
20-26059 Recovered Property A blue Vertical Shock Edge 21-speed bicycle was located near 19th and Ohio on 11/8.