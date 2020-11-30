Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:11 p.m. Nov. 23, 4:58 a.m. Nov. 24, 5:14 p.m. Nov. 24, 4:50 a.m. Nov. 25, 4:51 p.m. Nov. 25, 5:11 a.m. Nov. 26, 5:01 p.m. Nov. 26, 4:59 a.m. Nov. 27, 5:14 p.m. Nov. 27, 4:58 a.m. Nov. 28, 5:32 p.m. Nov. 28, 5:04 a.m. Nov. 29, 5:12 p.m. Nov. 29 and 5 a.m. Nov. 30.
20-27040 Arrest Damon M. Anderson, 27, 635 Payson Ave., for fighting at 200 Maine. NTA.
20-24928 Burglary Justin Childress reported his 2005 Dodge entered and the contents thrown around the interior of the vehicle. Childress is not sure if anything was stolen.
20-24924 Burglary Linda Rife reported that someone entered her 2006 Chrysler and stole gift cards and loose change on 10/26/20.
20-26859 Burglary Leslie Haslem reported that someone entered her 2006 Ford and went through the vehicle. The contents of the center console and glove compartment were dumped onto the seats. Haslem is not sure if anything was stolen.
20-26249 Arrest Martinez G. Osvaldo, 22, 3827 State, for DUI on 11/11/20. NTA.
20-26142 Arrest Kaylee M.A. Wittler, 22, 200 Maine, Room 203, for forgery on 11/9/20. NTA.
20-27054 Arrest/Lodged Joshua P. Nelson, 28, 305 Cedar, for aggravated battery that occurred on 11/21/20.
20-24987 Burglary to Vehicle Callie Lambert, 1836 Maine, reported her 2013 Dodge Avenger was entered between 0000 and 0430 hours on 10/27/20.
20-27085 Arrest/OV Jacob Anders, 22, was arrested for vandalism. NTA.
20-27085 Arrest/OV Kortney Huggins, 22, was arrested for trespassing. NTA.
20-27206 Arrest/Traffic Alac Gilday, 20, was arrested for driving while license revoked and failure to wear seat belt. NTA.
20-27149 Arrest/Traffic Juanita Dennis, 60, was arrested for failure to yield-left turn. PTC.
20-27259 Arrest Kimberly D. Kurtz, 44, 300 Gardner Expressway, Room 225, for Pike County warrant FTA-truant minor. NTA.
20-26161 Arrest Walter W. Roberts, 76, homeless, for criminal trespass. NTA.
20-27265 Arrest/Lodged Alexander R. Kline, 19, for Adams County warrant for aggravated domestic battery.
20-26933 Arrest Jason Yeakey, 38, 650 Payson Ave., for possession of methamphetamine on 11/20/20. NTA.
Laura Dodd, 39, 1410 N. Fifth, for driving while license suspended and operating uninsured vehicle at Sixth and Elm on 11/20/20. NTA.
20-27249 Arrest Kimberly Kurtz, 44, 300 Gardner Expressway, for stealing at that location on 11/24/20. NTA.
20-26294 Burglary to Vehicle Justine N. Seiz, 28, 534 College Ave., reports on 11/11/2020 her 2010 GMC was entered, and an iPod was taken.
20-26639 Patrol Investigation Devon K. Hawkins, 26, Quincy, fighting and possession of stolen vehicle on 11/16/20. NTA.
Madison L. Brassfield, 18, 2618 Ken Ray Drive, fighting at 408 Elm. NTA.
20-25602 Vehicle Burglary Gwendolyn Frierson, 310 S. 12th, reports her white 2011 Chevrolet was entered and paperwork was stolen between 11/2 and 11/3/20.
20-27313 Warrant Arrest Joshua Nelson, 28, 305 Cedar, on a warrant for petition to revoke bond. NTA.
20-27296 Warrant Arrest Alysia Chestnutt, 36, 200 Maine, Room 241, on a warrant for FTA-criminal trespass to vehicles. NTA.
20-26065 Arrest Walter W. Roberts, 76, Quincy, for trespassing at 501 S. Front on 11/8/20. NTA.
20-27030 Arrest Staggerly A. Patterson, 40, Quincy, for resisting-obstructing a peace officer at 707 N. 14th on 11/21/20. NTA.
20-26902 Arrest Toshaundo T. Armstrong, 21, Quincy, for unlawful use of a weapon at 4609 State on 11/19/20. NTA.
20-27257 Arrest Trevor J.L. Wyckoff, 24, Quincy, for driving while license revoked and outstanding warrants for FTA-malicious mischief, illegal consumption, possession of alcohol, interfering, vandalism, trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis. NTA.
20-24725 Credit Card Fraud Megan Romig, 36, Quincy, reports she lost her debit card, and it was then used in multiple locations in Quincy. Investigation to continue.
20-27342 Traffic Arrest Jamar Washington, 24, Quincy, for driving while license revoked at South Eighth and Harrison on 11/25/20. NTA.
20-27336 Traffic Arrest Donald W. Mayes, 55, Quincy, for expired driver’s license at North Fifth and Locust on 11/25/20. NTA.
20-27354 Arrest Heather M. Osborne, 22, 1130 Jersey, FTA-shoplifting at 2028 Locust. NTA.
20-27320 Arrest/Traffic Gretchen N. Foose, 73, 5116 Wismann Lane, failure to reduce speed at 38th and Broadway. PTC.
20-27304 Arrest/Traffic Joyce A. Abney, 78, Hull, disregard stop sign at South 48th and State. PTC.
20-24764 Fraud Maureen M. Schuering, 76, Quincy, reports on 10/24/20 unemployment benefits were applied for, and she has not applied for any benefits.
20-27396 Arrest Deonte Q. Dean, 25, Quincy, for aggravated domestic battery at 1111 Diana Drive, Apt. 3, on 11/26/20. Lodged.
20-27389 Arrest Mercedes Cannady, 21, Quincy, for driving while license suspended at 24th and State on 11/26/20. NTA.
20-27355 Warrant Arrest Madison L. Burton, 21, Quincy, for FTA-aggravated battery/public place. Lodged.
20-27413 Arrest/Lodged Zane R. Nunn, 18, and Carter Kramer, 18, were arrested for robbery and mob action. Lodged.
20-25031 Burglary to Vehicle On 10/27/20, Mark Smith, 504 Jersey, Apt. A, reported that his Jeep was burglarized, and a musical instrument and a book bag were stolen. Report.
20-25274 Burglary to Vehicle On 10/30/20, Jack Flachs reported his unlocked 2010 Kia was burglarized as it was parked near the 200 block of South 16th. Medications and loose change were stolen. No suspects. Report.
20-25742 Burglary to Vehicle On 11/05/20, Abiale Clapp reported that her unlocked 2006 Kia was burglarized as it was parked near the 100 block of South 12th. Paperwork was stolen. Report.
20-24912 Criminal Damage On 10/26/20, Jeanne Voss, manager of Franklin Square Apartments, reported that two juveniles trespassed inside the building and broke a table. Report.
20-24914 Criminal Damage to Vehicle On 10/26/20, Robert Smith reported that his 2008 Kia was damaged as it was parked near the 1100 block of North Eighth. Smith reported that the driver's door was damaged in what he thought may have been an attempted burglary. No suspects. Report.
20-25789 Hit-and-Run On 11/05/20, Emily Happel reported that her silver, 2013 Honda Accord was hit and run somewhere in Quincy, possibly while parked at Walgreens. A suspect has not been identified. Report.
20-25283 Reckless Driving On 10/30/20, a caller reported a reckless driver on Maine from 14th to 16th. The vehicle described as a red Ford Ranger with an unknown registration number ran off the road damaging two trees. The truck left the scene and has not been identified. Report.
20-21671 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Amber M. Miller, 21, Quincy, reports her 2012 Chevrolet was burglarized while parked at 716 N. 18th. Numerous items were taken.
20-27480 Traffic Arrest Madison J. Blaesing, 19, Quincy, for operation of uninsured motor vehicle at 10th and Broadway on 11/28/20. NTA.
20-27514 Arrest/Warrant David Robbins, 26, was arrested on warrants for FTA-criminal trespass to land. NTA.
20-27491 Arrest/Warrant Holly N. Barnett, 38, was arrested on a warrant for theft of labor or services. Lodged.
20-27437 Arrest/Warrant James M. VonVain Jr., 49, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-driving while license revoked. NTA.
20-24906 Burglary to Vehicle On 10/26/20, Blessing Oboh reported that his 2016 Ford Fusion was burglarized overnight as it was parked near the 800 block of North Seventh. Taken was a laptop, college textbooks, a wallet, U.S. currency and other personal items. No suspects. Report.
20-27433 STEP Detail The following citations were issued during a seat belt enforcement STEP detail on 11/27/20 at North 12th and Koch’s Lane:
Shania Thomas, 22, failure to wear seat belt-driver, failure to secure child in child restraint device-child under 8 and operating uninsured vehicle.
Shandler Powelson, 20, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
Cynthia Rees, 51, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
Timothy Oberbeck, 43, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
Tessie Lofton, 58, failure to wear seat belt-passenger.
Marci Engelbrecht, 38, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
20-27490 STEP Detail The following citations were issued during a Seatbelt Enforcement STEP detail on 11/28/20 at South 12th and Harrison.
Gage Welty, 18, failure to wear seat belt-driver and operating uninsured vehicle.
Timothy Cunningham, 51, failure to wear seat belt-driver and operating uninsured vehicle.
McKenzie Sargent, 37, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
Steven Waite, 55, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
Thomas Closemeyer, 71, failure to wear seat belt-driver and operating uninsured vehicle.
Dakota Walton, 19, failure to wear seat belt-passenger.
Daniel Nokes, 70, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
Hayden Powell, 18, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
James Ely III, 28, failure to wear seat belt-driver and operating uninsured vehicle.
Margarita Avila, 55, failure to wear seat belt-passenger.
Steven Strothoff, 68, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
Michelle L. Grassmuck, 33, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
Marion Hall, 77, failure to wear seat belt-driver.
Johnna Trammel, 53, failure to wear seat belt–driver.
20-27534 Arrest Kristina L. Cramsey, 37, Quincy, arrested for FTA-shoplifting at 318 Maiden Lane. NTA.
20-27528 Arrest Shayla R. Houser, 24, Quincy, arrested for FTA-shoplifting at 521 Vermont. NTA.
20-27531 Arrest Maria M. Izquierdo, 42, Quincy, arrested for FTA-fighting at 644 State. NTA.
20-27529 Arrest/Lodged Michael D. Cramsey, 42, Quincy, arrested for domestic battery at 318 Maiden Lane. Lodged.
20-27526 Arrest/Lodged John M. Madrid, 47, Quincy, arrested for domestic battery, FTA-domestic battery, FTA-operate uninsured vehicle and FTA-trespassing at 415 S. Seventh. Lodged.
20-27538 Arrest/Traffic William L. Schneider Sr., 61, Quincy, citation for improper lane usage at South 24th and Country Club Drive. PTC 144
20-27498 Arrest/Traffic James L. Donhardt, 51, Quincy, citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 4115 Broadway. NTA.
20-27493 Arrest/Traffic Zachery Eager, 24, was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. PTC.
20-27559 Arrest/Traffic Lonnie Dunn, 24, was arrested for operating uninsured vehicle. NTA.
20-27496 Arrest/Traffic Ryan W. Morrison, 41, was arrested for driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident. NTA.
20-26219 Theft On 11/10/20, Clinton Beebe, 1404 S. 17th, reported the theft of a Huffy Beach Cruiser bicycle and a UPS package from the front porch of his residence. No suspects. Report.