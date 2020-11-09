Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 4:58 p.m. Nov. 2, 4:55 a.m. Nov. 3, 5:07 p.m. Nov. 3, 5 a.m. Nov. 4, 5:13 p.m. Nov. 4, 5:01 a.m. Nov. 5, 5:10 p.m. Nov. 5, 5:55 a.m. Nov. 6, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 6, 5:02 a.m. Nov. 7, 4:31 p.m. Nov. 7, 5:57 a.m. Nov. 8, 4:51 p.m. Nov. 8 and 4:57 a.m. Nov. 9.
20-24400 Burglary to Vehicle Monica R. Woods, 22, 620 N. Fourth, reports her 2012 Chevrolet was entered on 10/19/20 and assorted paperwork and phone accessories being taken.
20-25002 Burglary to Vehicle Nathaniel M. Gooding, 40, 3608 Lindell Ave., reports on 10/26/20 his unlocked 2015 Ford was entered, and sunglasses and watch were taken.
20-25007 Burglary to Vehicle Brandon R. Edison, 32, 1235 N. Eighth, reports on 10/26/20 his 2003 Chevrolet was entered. Edison did not locate any items of value missing.
20-24372 Burglary to Vehicle Carla A. Zoller, 61, 1018 Maine, Apt. A, reports on 10/17/20 her 2019 Toyota was entered, and a red travel bag was taken.
20-24465 Burglary to Vehicle Derek Froman, 23, 1505 Oak, reports his unlocked 2006 Chevrolet was entered at 805 Spring, and a gym bag and a watch were taken.
20-24472 Burglary to Vehicle
Matthew S Schuckman, 47, 2049 Broadway, reports his unlocked 2006 Ford was entered on 10/19/20, and reports several knives, U.S. currency and sunglasses being taken.
20-24438 Burglary to Vehicle Robin C. Litt, 43, 2076 Oak, reports U.S. currency being taken from her unlocked 2006 Land Rover on 10/19/20.
20-24359 Burglary to Vehicle Alexa A. Ruitzel, 31, 1622 Highland Lane, reports multiple clothing items being taken from her unlocked 2012 Ford on 10/19/20.
20-23225 Theft Lacey Eaton of Transitions reports four vehicles had the catalytic converter removed while parked on the lot on 10/4/20.
20-23763 Vehicle Theft Jerald R. Powell, 32, 816 N. Second, reports his 2013 Honda motorcycle was stolen on 10/11/20 from the rear of his residence.
20-25525 Arrest Ethan C. Eddy, 18, Quincy, for aggravated battery at 317 Elm on 11/2/20. Lodged.
Arrest Tristian S. Vaughn, 20, homeless, FTA-criminal damage/drug paraphernalia from Pike County. NTA.
20-22281 Criminal Damage Aaron Lamb, 34, Quincy, reports damage to a screen at 626 Payson Ave. on 9/23/20.
20-24136 Recovered Property Gary Cooper, 68, Quincy, reports he found a TV sitting on a picnic table around South Ninth and State.
Theft under $500 Sayan Taylor, 63, Quincy, reports the theft of a Biden/Harris and a Dick Durbin sign from her yard at 1217 Curtis Creek on 10/6/20.
Warrant Arrest Robert E. Bratsch, 41, Quincy, for FTA-fighting. NTA.
20-25599 Arrest Jennifer G. Quenon, 26, Quincy, arrested for FTA-possession of cannabis at 301 Riverview Drive. NTA.
20-25642 Arrest Lodged Jermiah S. Armstrong, 18, Quincy, arrested for aggravated domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine at 618 Washington. Lodged.
20-25643 Arrest/Traffic Michael D. Howser, 42, Quincy, citation for pedestrian use of the roadway at North Third and Spruce. PTC.
20-25582 Arrest/Traffic Sara Sorrill, 37, was arrested for no valid driver's license. NTA.
20-24991 Burglary Amanda Phillips reported her 2008 Honda entered, and the contents thrown around the interior on 10/26/20.
20-24298 Burglary Heather Williams reported that her 2013 Dodge was entered, and a gray diaper bag and a duffel bag were stolen on 10/18/20.
20-25346 Burglary Lyndsey Phillips reported her 2006 Chevrolet entered, and spare change and a checkbook were stolen on 10/31/20.
20-25218 Burglary to Vehicle On 10/29/20, Pamela Blacketer, 1456 Hampshire, reported that sometime overnight, her 2004 Ford van was burglarized. The unknown suspects took a set of keys and sunglasses. Report.
20-24296 Criminal Damage James Mewes reported that the driver’s side window of his 2000 Mazda was broken on 10/17/20.
20-25427 Criminal Damage Wayne Manago reported two windows were broken on 10/31/20 at 1825 State.
20-20438 Theft Ronda Smith reported a cashier’s check was stolen on 9/1/20 at 225 N. Fifth.
20-25456 Arrest Jacob P. Blessing, 33, 1241 Vermont, for criminal damage to business at 1830 Broadway on 11/1/20. NTA.
20-23476 Residential Burglary Sherlain Boyd, 23, reported multiple items stolen from her residence on 9/21/20.
20-24674 Theft under $500 Mario Moore, 45, reported he lost his Boost Mobile cellphone around 500 Locust.
20-25749 Arrest Mark E. Pettenger, 56, 1470 Vermont, for failure to yield-intersection at North 9th and Cedar. PTC.
20-25673 Arrest Janet M. Rigg, 49, Clayton, for following too closely at 12th and Maine. PTC.
20-25299 Arrest/Traffic On 10/30/20, Jeanne Gilbert, 76, was arrested for failure to yield-left turn. NTA.
20-25678 Arrest/Traffic On 11/4/20, Richard Drazba, 57, was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident. PTC.
20-24992 Burglary Mike Schlinkmann reported that his 2005 Honda was entered, and a speaker was stolen on 10/27/20.
20-25187 Arrested/Lodged David W. Deakle, 31, Quincy, for burglary to motor vehicle and FTA-possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
20-24582 Burglary to Vehicle Alexis P. Dominguez, 23, reports her 2008 Chevrolet was entered on 10/22/20 between the hours of 0030 to 0250. U.S. currency and numerous personal items were taken. No suspects.
20-25770 Warrant Arrest Christian A. Lawary, 18, Quincy, FTA-fighting and shoplifting. NTA.
20-25870 Arrest Laaken L. Logsdon, 31, 2201 Rancho Blvd., for Pike County FTA-petition to revoke probation, FTA-truant minor, Adams County FTA-failure to reduce speed at 1005 Broadway. Lodged.
20-25856 Arrest Christopher I. Gravitt, 23, 119 Stadium Drive, for FTA-domestic battery, FTA-aggravated battery, FTA-shoplifting and FTA-possession of alcohol by minor. Lodged.
20-25776 Arrest Kaylee Barner, 19, 516 E. 2050th, Liberty, for open liquor in a vehicle at 3136 Broadway. NTA.
20-23739 Arrest Michael P. Hicks, 21, Quincy, for DUI, improper lane usage and operation of uninsured motor vehicle on 10/11/20 on State Street between South 13th and 14th. NTA.
20-25453 Arrest Seaghan J. Douglas, 21, Quincy, for filing a false police report on 11/1/20. NTA.
20-24748 Arrest Graham W. Ballard, 24, Quincy, for DUI on 10/24/20 at 10th and Maine. NTA.
20-23664 Arrest Ricky J. Dean, 30, Quincy, for resisting on 10/10/20 at 201 S. Third. NTA.
20-24741 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Bridget Lamberson, 41, Quincy, reports her 2014 GMC was burglarized while parked in the 300 block of Cedar on 10/23/20.
20-25910 Traffic Arrest Sonny E. Rupert, 23, Quincy, for speeding at Bonansinga Drive and Cedar on 11/6/20. PTC.
Warrant Arrest Anthony K. Grady, 45, Quincy, for FTA-fighting. NTA.
David W. Deakle, 31, Quincy, for FTA-stealing. Lodged.
20-25957 Arrest/Traffic Sheri L. Neese, 49, 2522 Steven Drive, improper turn at South Fifth and State. PTC.
20-25895 Arrest/Traffic Kevin W. McBride Jr., 26, 500 Timber Ridge Lane, driving while license revoked, improper lane usage and use of electronic communication device at South Ninth and Jersey. NTA.
20-25882 Arrest/Traffic Mitchel D. Salmons, 36, 735 S. 20th, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at North 24th and Hampshire. PTC.
20-24403 Burglary to Vehicle Ryan A. Budan, 26, 2222 Jackson, reports on 10/19/20 his 2007 Toyota was entered. A watch and paperwork were taken.
20-25992 Arrest Andrea M. Monetti, 35, Quincy, arrested for FTA-juvenile matter at 620 Broadway. NTA.
20-25609 Arrest/Lodged Troy DeVerger, 26, 1411 N. Fifth, turned himself in on a TOF for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic battery. Lodged.
20-26013 Arrest/Lodged Monica Woods, 22, 6201 1/2 N. Fourth, for domestic battery at 711 S. Front. Lodged.
20-25953 Traffic Arrest Caleb Smith, 22, 1110 State, Apt. A, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating uninsured vehicle at 24th and State. NTA.
Tevon Tournear, 22, 3904 S. Sixth, for operating uninsured vehicle at 48th and Maine. NTA.
20-25886 Traffic Arrest Robert Blake, 49, 1324 N. 26th, for improper lane usage at 24th and Cherry. PTC.
20-24861 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Carl Durall, 32, Quincy, reports his 2008 Lincoln was burglarized between 10/24 and 10/25/20 while parked at 818 Spring. Numerous items were taken.
20-25228 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Angela Chalabiani, 60, Quincy, reports her 2008 Honda was burglarized while parked at 1200 State on 10/29/20.
Mark Horman, 55, Quincy, reports his 1999 Ford was burglarized while also parked at 1200 State on 10/29/20. Numerous items were taken from each vehicle.