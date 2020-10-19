Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:59 p.m. Oct. 12, 5:03 a.m. Oct. 13, 5:42 p.m. Oct. 13, 4:56 a.m. Oct. 14, 4:53 p.m. Oct. 14, 5:06 a.m. Oct. 15, 5:04 a.m. Oct. 16, 5 p.m. Oct. 16, 5:15 a.m. Oct. 17, 5:13 p.m. Oct. 17, 5:03 p.m. Oct. 18 and 5:27 a.m. Oct. 19.
20-20277 Burglary On 08/30/20, Justice Broemmer reported her residence at 1518 Penthouse Drive was burglarized. Report.
20-19906 Recovered Property On 8/26/20, Shelby Wires, 1321 Elm, complained that Jeremy Kossman left property at her residence. The property was logged at QPD as found/recovered property. Report.
20-23000 Theft On 10/02/20, Christopher Williams, 816 N. Sixth, Apt. 1/2, reported a package containing a cellphone was stolen from his front porch. Report.
20-20101 Vandalism On 8/28/20, Brent Cutforth, 618 Sycamore, reported vandalism to a yard ornament. Report.
20-23884 Arrest Edward A. Bogdala, 40, Quincy, for trespassing at 819 Lind. NTA.
20-23897 Arrest/Lodged On 10/13/20 at 0902 hrs, QPD and QFD were dispatched to 830 Washington on the report of a structure fire at a residence. During the investigation, Lori Ann Cannon, 57, was arrested for residential arson. Lodged.
20-23929 Arrest/Traffic Terry Niewohner, 73, was arrested for failure to obey a stop sign. NTA.
20-19905 Counterfeiting On 8/25/20, John Marshall, employee of Hy-Vee, 1400 Harrison, reported the store received a counterfeit $100. No suspects. Report.
20-23179 Criminal Damage to Vehicle On 10/04/20, Jonathan Coulter reported that his silver, 2002 Dodge Ram had its windshield damaged overnight as it was parked near the 600 block of Monroe. No suspects. Report.
20-21529 Criminal Damage to Vehicle On 9/14/20, Jeffrey Borovay reported that his white, 1999 Honda Accord had its windshield smashed with a rock overnight as it was parked at the Welcome Inn, 200 Maine. No suspects. Report.
20-23908 Theft Becky Dawson reported a package was stolen from her front porch. Dawson verified with the post office that it had been delivered.
20-23981 Arrest Bruce K. Dyer II, 48, 234 1/2 S. Eighth, for FTA-driving in alley after dark. NTA.
20-23943 Arrest Andrew J. Williams, 33, Coralville, Iowa, for FTA-driving while license suspended. NTA.
20-23952 Arrest/Lodged Erin D. Gordon, 31, 934 Hampshire, for Adams County warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on 10/13/20.
20-23954 Arrest/Lodged Isaac C. Valentin, 28, 301 Cedar, for domestic battery on 10/13/20.
20-23962 Arrest/Lodged Aaron V. Gibbons, 36, 324 Lind, for domestic battery on 10/13/20.
20-22038 Burglary On 9/20/20, officers responded to 507 N. 12th. An unidentified subject made entry to the business by breaking a glass door. Investigation to continue.
20-22026 Criminal Damage Austin Steinkuhler reported that his 2003 white Dodge was damaged while in Moorman Park on 9/19/20. No suspect.
20-23602 Arrest Jeremy M. Kossman, 24, 636 Washington, and Hayley M.A. Whitler, 21, 200 Maine, were arrested for battery in the 800 block of South 13th. NTA.
20-23920 Arrest/Traffic Margaret R Williams, 42, 613 Elm, operating uninsured and squealing tires
20-22452 Recovered Property A black and white Ambush bicycle was recovered in the 2700 block of Chestnut on 9/25/20.
20-22771 Recovered Property A gray backpack containing clothing and a laptop was recovered at Upper Moorman Park on 9/29/20.
20-29910 Recovered Property A black backpack containing clothing was recovered at 3700 Broadway on 8/26/20.
20-22786 Theft Matthew Bozarth reported that a package he had delivered had the contents stolen. The package had been opened and resealed.
20-23854 Theft Edward E. Hagenbaumer, 77, 2501 Broadway, reports a specialized cart for moving pool equipment was removed from the rear of the business on 10/12/20.
20-22951 Arrest Simon L. Cross, 41, Quincy, for driving while license suspended, operation of uninsured motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer at 10th and Broadway on 10/1/20. NTA.
20-24028 Arrest/Lodged Everette A. Abbey, 42, Quincy, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer and a warrant for delivery of methamphetamine at Seventh and Ohio. Lodged.
20-23181 Traffic Arrest Katherine A. Watts, 43, Nebo, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident on 10/4/20 at 11th and Oak. NTA.
20-24142 Arrest Andre L. Anderson, 52, Quincy, arrested for trespassing at 1534 Jefferson. NTA.
20-24112 Arrest/Lodged Robert D. Pickett, 48, Quincy, arrested for FTA-harassment and FTA-traffic at 17th and Locust. Lodged.
20-24139 Arrest/Lodged Jeremy L. Thomas, 30, Quincy, arrested for FTA-retail theft at 300 Gardner Expressway. Lodged.
20-23713 Arrest/Traffic Margaret R. Williams, 41, Quincy, citation for debris in street at Sixth and Payson Avenue. PTC.
20-23271 Arrest/Traffic Cara B. Cunningham, 35, Quincy, arrested for criminal damage at 10th and College Avenue. NTA.
20-23378 Burglary Peyton A. Welter, 21, Quincy, reports her 2016 Chevrolet was burglarized while parked at 1247 Kentucky.
20-22124 Criminal Damage Michelle L. Henson, 29, Quincy, reports her 2003 Kia had its tires slashed while parked at 200 Maine on 9/21/20.
20-22595 Recovered Property Angela D. Smith, 49, Quincy, recovered a wallet near 630 N. Sixth.
20-22487 Recovered Property Robert S. Little, 45, Quincy, located a black Samsung phone at 1306 S. 24th on 9/25/20.
20-21063 Retail Theft Amanda M. Casby-Baker, an employee of Jiffi Stop, 2731 Broadway, reports a subject stole a bottle of liquor on 9/5/20.
20-23375 Theft Charlotte M. Tournear, 82, Quincy, reports the theft of four “Trump for President” signs from various locations in Quincy on 10/3/20.
20-24185 Arrest Brian D. Holt, 43, 625 N. Fifth, for Pike County, FTA-driving while license suspended at 624 N. Fifth. NTA.
20-23611 Arrest Floyd L. Smith II, 52, 1112 Payson Ave., for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at 18th and Spring. PTC.
20-23925 Arrest Tracy L. Newcomb, 56, 401 Cherry, for leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked at 224 S. Eighth. NTA.
20-23913 Arrest Ryan N. Mellor, 25, homeless, for trespassing at 2638 Broadway. NTA.
20-23927 Arrest Tracy L Newcomb, 56, 401 Cherry, for driving while license revoked at Eighth and Broadway. NTA.
20-23918 Arrest Margaret R. Williams, 42, 613 Elm, for reckless driving and operating uninsured vehicle at Seventh and Oak. NTA.
20-23894 Arrest Amanda A. Rose, 39, 4315 Kings Point, for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at 12th and Jersey. PTC.
20-24156 Arrest Robert A. Brookhart, 38, 1614 Van Buren, for FTA-driving while license revoked at 1614 Van Buren. NTA.
20-23176 Burglary Michelle Lankford reported her residence entered and prescription medicine, electronics and clothing were stolen on 10/4/20.
20-22997 Criminal Damage Shavonte Humphrey reported her 2005 Ford was egged and the left side tires were flattened by nails on 10/1/20.
20-22055 Hit-and-Run Devin Dierker reported his 2006 Nissan was hit by another vehicle while it was parked on South Granview on 9/19/20.
20-23091 Theft Cory Baumgartner reported the theft of a Trek bicycle from his property on 10/2/20.
20-24220 Arrest/Lodged Jeremy T. Trenter, 37, Quincy, for domestic battery. Lodged.
20-24208 Arrest/Lodged Travis J. Bloom, 38, Quincy, for domestic battery. Lodged.
20-24218 Warrant Arrest Devon K. Hawkins, 26, Quincy, FTA-fighting and interfering. NTA.
20-23853 Arrest Mary Oatman, 63, Quincy, for failure to yield left turn.
20-21987 Battery Quinton L. Steffen, 3701 Tonja Drive, reports he was struck in the head by a male on 9/19/20. They had an argument and the male hit him with a metal pipe.
20-21541 Fraud Wesley Hicks, Quincy, reports he had a check stolen that was cashed without his permission on 9/14/20.
20-21553 Residential Burglary Kaytrise Fitch, 219 N. 10th, reports his apartment was entered on 9/13/20. An iPhone, Xbox and TV were stolen.
20-19686 Theft under $500 Patricia Allen, 300 Cedar, reports losing her LG cellphone on 8/22/20.
20-24295 Arrest Jacob B. Penn 28, Quincy, for shoplifting at Hy-Vee on 10/18/20.
20-21146 Hit-and-Run Lois Reason, Golden, reports her vehicle was hit and run at 36th and Broadway on 9/9/20.
20-23085 Theft under $500 Mikhayla Sharp, 1019 Jackson, reports Halloween decorations stolen from her porch on 10/2/20.
20-23100 Theft under $500 C.J. Miller, 1101 Adams, reports several inflatable Halloween yard decorations were stolen on 10/3/20.
20-23898 Theft under $500 Dale Gibson, 1105 Adams, reports several inflatable Halloween decorations stolen from his yard on 10/3/20.
20-20438 Theft under $500 Ronda Smith reports she had a money order stolen from the bar at 225 N. Fifth on 9/1/20.
20-24342 Arrest/Lodged Henry D. Blackwell, 43, 1411 S. Eighth, for possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession of firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine, 5 to 15 grams.
Tynell R. Washington, 36, 1115 Sprinkle Lane, for armed habitual criminal, possession of firearm by street gang member, possession of firearm by a felon, and possession of methamphetamine, 5 to 15 grams.
Tywonne D. Mitchell, 24, Champaign, for possession of a firearm by a street gang member, possession of firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine, 5 to 15 grams.
20-24201 Burglary to Vehicle Chaizly Carlin, 26, reported her 2008 Mercury Mariner entered on 10/16/20 and her purse and contents stolen.
20-24275 Theft under $500 Erik Hummel, 30, reported his Motorola cellphone stolen from the 500 block of Maine, Washington Park, on 10/17/20. No suspects.