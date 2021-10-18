Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 11, 4:49 a.m. Oct. 12, 5:07 p.m. Oct. 12, 4:55 a.m. Oct. 13, 5 p.m. Oct. 13, 5:01 a.m. Oct. 14, 4:54 p.m. Oct. 14, 5:06 a.m. Oc. 15, 5:11 p.m. Oct. 15, 5:06 p.m. Oct. 16, 5:03 p.m. Oct. 17 and 4:57 a.m. Oct. 18.
21-23454 Arrest Warrant Laura Vaughn, 52, 613 College Ave., for FTA-possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
21-23447 Arrest/Traffic Robert Bastean, 87, 2220 Cherry Lane, for too fast for conditions. PTC.
21-23164 Arrest/Traffic Caden Widmer, 20, 1728 Spruce, for improper lane usage and leaving the scene of an accident. NTA.
21-23076 Arrest/Traffic Amy Gallaher, 55, 1714 McKinney, for improper lane usage. NTA.
21-23470 Traffic Arrest Shavonte M. Humphrey, 32, driving while license suspended and operating uninsured motor vehicle. NTA.
21-23463 Traffic Arrest Lakota S. Friday, 22, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed. NTA.
21-23529 Arrest Gauge A. Horton, 23, 1016 Monroe, for FTA-speeding. Lodged.
21-23525 Arrest Walter W. Roberts, 77, 1228 N. Fourth for FTA-criminal trespass at North Fifth and Elm. NTA.
21-21650 Arrest Kenneth L. Jensen, 78, 511 S. 12th for stealing. NTA.
21-23510 Arrest Alexander T Robles, 24, 513 Grant, for FTA-domestic battery at 640 Harrison. Lodged.
21-23496 Arrest Traffic Roy Watts II, 31, disobeyed stop sign. PTC.
21-22488 Arrest Traffic Steven Grawe, 58, 3621 Overlook Drive, for speeding in a school zone. NTA.
21-23530 Warrant Arrest Brandon Lewis-Cain, 25, 617 Locust, FTA-petition to revoke at 639 York. Lodged.
21-23578 Warrant Arrest Julie L. Montoya, 57, Quincy, for FTA-petition to revoke theft. Lodged.
21-23609 Arrest Leah R. Parks, 25, Coatsburg, for expired driver’s license at 10th and Broadway. PTC.
21-23490 Arrest Richard Schmidt, 39, 324 College Ave., for vandalism at 2200 N. 24th. NTA.
21-22491 Traffic Arrest Meagan Whalen, 28, 2005 Hampshire, for speeding in a school zone and operating uninsured vehicle at 31st and Maine. NTA.
21-23522 Traffic Arrest Brian Koch, 51, 3919 S. 46th, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 18th and Broadway. PTC. 21-22918 Traffic Arrest Daniel Erikson, 41, 2225 N. 12th, Apt. 308, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 18th and Maine. PTC.
21-23634 Arrest Equanya M. Byrd, 46, Quincy, arrested for FTA-fighting at 12th and Ill. 57. NTA.
21-22944 Arrest Andrew S. Simmons, 33, Quincy, arrested for violation civil no contact order at 1300 N. Sixth.
21-23639 Arrest/Lodged Jeayna Z. Crider, 23, Quincy, arrested for FTA-retail theft at 12th and State. Lodged.
21-23635 Arrest/Traffic Jeayna Z. Crider, 23, Quincy, citations for no valid driver's license and child restraint violation at 12th and State. NTA.
21-14951 Criminal Damage Tracy L. Newcomb, 57, Quincy, reports the windshield to his 1985 Chevrolet Astro Van was damaged on 7/5/21.
21-15206 Hit-and-Run Robert A. Musolino, 73, of Quincy, reports his 2014 Toyota was hit-and-run at Texas Roadhouse on 7/7/21.
21-23663 Traffic Arrest Victoria Dement, 26, 4119 State, for expired registration at 36th and Broadway. PTC.
Mayzie Tieken, 20, 1034 Madison, for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at 36th and Broadway. PTC.
21-23654 Arrest/Lodged Stephen Williams, 51, 613 Elm, for domestic battery at 613 Elm. Lodged.
21-23707 Arrest Traffic Arthur J. Khollman, 29, Quincy, citations for driving while license suspended and operate uninsured vehicle at 24th and Broadway. NTA.
21-17125 Burglary Janice K. Whelan, employee of O'Shea's, reports the business was burglarized on 7/29/21.
21-22928 Criminal Damage Stephanie D. Gaither, 32, Quincy, arrested for criminal damage at 1018 Jersey. NTA.
21-23741 Arrest/Warrant Jared S. Newton, 26, was arrested on a Marion County, Mo., warrant for FTA-possession of controlled substance and Adams County warrant for FTA-driving while revoked. Lodged.
21-23743 Arrest/Warrant Kearston R. Gillum, 21, was arrested on a Marion County, Mo., warrant for FTA-possession of controlled substance. Lodged.
21-16173 Burglary to Motor Vehicle On 7/18/21, Michael Hicks reported that his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was burglarized overnight as it was parked at 1708 Broadway. A monitor and a Yeti cooler were stolen. No suspects. Report.
21-16149 Criminal Damage to Vehicle On 7/18/21, Kelly Cantrell reported that the window on her 2009 Honda was damaged as it was parked near North Fifth and Jersey. No suspects. Report.
21-15156 Theft over $500 On 7/7/21, Christopher Taylor reported that a large chair was stolen overnight from behind 644 Maine. The chair was iron and shaped like a peacock and was valued at more than $900. No suspects. Repor.
21-16148 Vandalism On 7/18/21, Robert Potts, 1500 Spring, reported that eggs had been thrown on the side of his house. No suspects. Report.
21-23779 Arrest Toby Chambers, 25, Macomb, for burglary to vehicle at 315 S. Fifth. Lodged.
21-23806 Arrest Warrant Johannes Holdiman, 24, 1817 Klauser Drive, on Hancock County Warrant for FTA-DUI. Lodged.
21-23736 Arrest/Traffic Jared Newton, 26, Hannibal, Mo., driving while revoked and speeding. NTA.
21-23740 Arrest/Traffic Bailey Powers, 23, 1800 Koch's Lane, for disregard stop sign and operating uninsured motor vehicle at North 18th and Chestnut. NTA.
21-23758 Arrest/Traffic Denver Friedhoff, 28, 1423 Lisa Drive, operating uninsured motor vehicle at North 18th and Vermont. NTA.
21-22709 Arrest Andrea Bates, 35, New London, Mo., for retail theft at Menards. Cash bond.
21-23597 Arrest/Traffic Alexander Harris, 23, Camp Point, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. NTA.
21-23663 Arrest/Traffic Victoria Dement, 26, 4119 State, for expired registration. PTC.
21-23761 Arrest/Traffic Ethan Moulton, 22, Macomb, for failure to reduce speed and no insurance. NTA.
21-23933 Warrant Arrest Lacee Blevins, 38, 836 Locust, for FTA-possession of cannabis at 537 Vermont. NTA.
21-23969 Arrest/Lodged Shakerra Y. Hedrick, 30, Quincy, for FTA-theft x2 and possession of controlled substance. Lodged.
21-23947 Arrest/Lodged Wayne A. Milsap, 56, Quincy, for FTA-resisting, driving while license revoked and operating uninsured. Lodged.
21-23956 Arrest/Lodged Devin R. Evans, 19, Quincy, for aggravated domestic battery. Lodged.
21-23959 Traffic Arrest Amanda S. Jazenboski, 42, Quincy, for no valid driver’s license and operate uninsured.