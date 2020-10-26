Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 19, 5:35 a.m. Oct. 20, 5:16 p.m. Oct. 20, 5:01 a.m. Oct. 21, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 21, 5:06 a.m. Oct. 22, 5:06 p.m. Oct. 22, 5:21 a.m. Oct. 23, 4:31 p.m. Oct. 23, 5:09 a.m. Oct. 24, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 24, 5:10 a.m. Oct. 25, 4:56 p.m. Oct. 25 and 5:04 a.m. Oct. 26.
20-24836 Arrest Kentrell M Harris, 22, 1115 N. Fifth, Apt.1, for FTA-possession of cannabis and FTA-vandalism at 521 Vermont. NTA.
20-24341 Warrant Arrest Steven Masterson, 28, 625 Cedar, on a warrant for FTA-possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
20-24454 Arrest Michael V. Snell, 40, Fowler, for FTA-domestic battery at 24th and Spring. Lodged.
20-23342 Arrest/Traffic Christina D. McDowell, 39, 3726 Tiffany Lane, passing a school bus while loading at 3000 Maine on 10/6/20. NTA.
20-22930 Burglary Jeremy L. Croslin, 30, 437 Locust, reports assorted medication was taken from his backpack that was left in a unlocked vehicle parked in front of his residence on 9/30/20.
20-23308 Theft Rachel Hicks reported a washing machine stole from one of her rental properties.
20-24435 Warrant Arrest Ricky Dean, 30, Quincy, for FTA-criminal damage and FTA-aggravated battery. Lodged.
20-23183 Arrest Brittany A. Zimmerman, 23, Quincy, for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway on 10/4/20. NTA.
20-24468 Traffic Arrest Michael A. Meyers, 25, Quincy, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at 24th and Wismann Lane on 10/20/20. PTC.
20-24519 Arrest/Traffic Ruth Sullens, 74, was arrested for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident. PTC.
20-20775 Hit-and-Run Monique Bryson reported her 2008 Ford was struck by another vehicle while parked in the 400 block of South Fifth.
20-19605 Theft Brenda Richards reported that the license plate from her 2018 Honda was stolen. Richards was not sure when or where it was stolen.
20-23482 Arrest Robert A. Chatten, 38, Quincy, for criminal damage, less than $500 and disorderly conduct. NTA.
20-24555 Arrest Sherri L. Spears, 50, Quincy, no valid driver’s license and operating uninsured motor vehicle at Third and Chestnut. NTA.
20-24538 Arrest Kenneth T. Brooks, 37, Quincy, for driving while license revoked at 30th and College Avenue. NTA.
20-24577 Arrest/Lodged Ricky W. Morrison, 62, Quincy, for FTA-possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
20-24167 Arrest Sharon Lord, 57, 1402 Cherry, for failure to abate a nuisance at 530 Broadway. NTA.
20-24517 Arrest/Warrant Janet L. Deal, 59, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-shoplifting. NTA.
20-23492 Burglary Joi Austin reported her 2016 Hyundai was entered and cash and gift cards were stolen.
20-23623 Arrest Kayla M. Nelson-Rowley, 27, 200 Maine, Room 415, for retail theft at 5211 Broadway on 10/9/20. NTA.
Katelynn I. Hills, 18, 200 Maine, Room 415, for retail theft at 5211 Broadway on 10/9/20. NTA.
20-24639 Arrest William T. James, 52, 217 1/2 N. 10th, for trespassing at 527 Broadway on 10/22/20.
20-24252 Arrest Robert A. Chatten, 38, 1528 Park Ave., for criminal damage under $500 on 10/17/20. NTA.
20-24641 Arrest/Lodged James D. Credit, 56, 724 1/2 N. 12th, for violation of stalking/no contact order on 10/22/20 at 12th and Chestnut.
20-23869 Burglary to Vehicle Shawn L. Vincent, 54, reported his white 2017 Ford F150 was entered, and multiple items were stolen. Investigation to continue.
20-23861 Burglary to Vehicle Gerald M. Wierschem, 27, reported his white 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was entered on 10/12/20 and his son's allergy medication was stolen.
20-24347 Burglary to Vehicle Jason A. Gibson, 47, reported his green 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was entered on 10/19/20, and multiple items were stolen. His wife's gold 2004 Chevrolet Impala also was entered but nothing was stolen.
Warrant Arrests Jermiah D. Harper, 18, 435 N. Eighth, for city OV FTA-fleeing on foot. NTA.
Jermaine Q. Harper, 20, 435 N. Eighth, for city OV FTA-fleeing on foot. NTA.
20-24687 Arrest Ronald C. Hanlin, 72, 1203 N. 17th, for improper lane usage at Third and Maine. PTC.
20-24447 Arrest Gregory L. Friday, 44, 2314 N. 12th, for criminal trespass to state-supported land at 527 Broadway. NTA.
20-24691 Arrest Rodney L. Gallaher, 53, homeless, for FTA-aggravated battery at 530 Broadway. Lodged.
20-24693 Arrest Amy L. Norton, 42, 925 1/2 Jersey, for FTA-trespassing and FTA-vandalism at 530 Broadway. NTA.
20-22927 Arrest Shakerra Y. Hedrick, 29, retail theft at 537 Broadway. Hedrick took two quarts of motor oil. NTA.
20-22871 Hit-and-Run Colton M. Mason, 21, 1228 S. 23rd, reports on 9/30/20 his 2009 Honda was damage in Quincy. Damage to the front bumper and headlight.
20-23506 Recovered Property A gray Ozone N275 bicycle was recovered in the 1700 block of Jackson on 10/8/20.
20-23234 Residential Burglary Cynthia M. Rosebud, 26, 134 S. 12th St, Apt. C, reports her residence was entered on 10/5/20 and two TVs were taken.
20-23321 Theft under $500 William E. Hanley, 73, 420 S. 10th, reports on 10/6/20 aluminum was taken out of the backyard of his residence.
20-23682 Theft under $500 John V. Mock, 64, 1011 N. 11th, reports his Schwinn bicycle and Toro weed eater were taken overnight on 10/8/20.
20-24732 Arrest Ethan W. Janssen, 27, Quincy, arrested for FTA-fighting at 11th and State. NTA.
20-24740 Arrest/Lodged Shakerra Y. Hedrick, 29, Quincy, arrested for FTA-theft x2 at 918 S. Eighth, Apt. C. Lodged.
20-24721 Arrest/Lodged Briana Foster, 30, Quincy, arrested for FTA-retail theft at Eighth and Jersey. Lodged.
20-22941 Arrest Robert Perry, 43, 300 Cedar, Apt. 14, for vandalism. NTA.
20-24710 Traffic Arrest Savannah Wietrzykowski, 22, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at Third and Maine. PTC.
Joyce Cauthon, 71, 2501 Larch Road, for disobeying a stop sign at 18th and Chestnut. PTC.
20-24027 Vehicle Burglary Denise Mewes, 309 S. 10th, reports her Grey 2020 Jeep was entered between 10/13 and 10/14/20 and a Garmin GPS was stolen.
20-24819 Arrest/Lodged Adam J. Heather, 46, Quincy, arrested for a Wisconsin DOC warrant at 12th and Vermont. Lodged.
20-24816 Arrest/Lodged Whitney M. Mock, 35, Mendon, arrested for FTA-possession of methamphetamine x4 and FTA-possession of stolen vehicle at 12th and Vermont. Lodged.
20-23268 Hit-and-Run Sierra J. Parrish Hutt, 29, Quincy, reports her 2015 Dodge was struck while parked at 1615 Oak on 10/5/20.
20-23776 Theft Cheryl A. Lish, 71, Quincy, reports the theft of several power tools from 1011 Cherry on 10/8 and 10/11/20.
20-23708 Theft Mary J. Clark, 66, Quincy, reports a Pennywise the Clown Halloween decoration was stolen from 920 Maple on 10/7/20.
20-24842 Arrest Crystal Howe, 38, homeless, on warrants for FTA-sell/receive stolen property and a city warrant for FTA-trespassing. Also a new charge for trespassing at 200 Maine. Lodged and NTA.
Earel Burks, 51, homeless, on a city warrant for FTA-trespassing and a new charge of trespassing at 200 Maine. NTA.
20-24837 Arrest/Lodged TonyMack Hall, 21, 502 S. Eighth, Apt. F3, for domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence at that address. Lodged.
20-24718 Traffic Arrest Gabrielle McGriff, 29, 823 N. Fifth, Apt. C, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating uninsured vehicle at Fourth and Chestnut. NTA.
20-24731 Arrest/Traffic James M. Smith, 29, Quincy, citation for failure to yield private drive at 48th and Broadway. PTC.
20-24835 Arrest/Traffic Chase T. Powell, 20, Quincy, citations for driving while license suspended and operate uninsured vehicle at 27th and Broadway. NTA.
20-24854 Warrant Arrest Austin Willard, 29, homeless, on Pike and Adams County warrants for FTA-criminal damage, driving while license revoked x2, felon in possession of a firearm. Lodged.