Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A snow shower or two overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.