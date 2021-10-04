Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:36 p.m. Sept. 27, 4:58 a.m. Sept. 28, 5:18 p.m. Sept. 28, 5:09 a.m. Sept. 29, 4:49 p.m. Sept. 29, 6:08 a.m. Sept. 30, 5:07 p.m. Sept. 30, 5:11 a.m. Oct. 1, 5:16 p.m. Oct. 1, 5:11 a.m. Oct. 2, 5:12 p.m. Oct. 2, 5:15 a.m. Oct. 3, 5:15 p.m. Oct. 3 and 5:08 a.m. Oct. 4.
21-22306 Arrest Kaylynn M Lerum, 29, 3339 State for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at 24th and State. PTC.
21-22287 Arrest Roland K. Hayes, 18, 1515 Center Granview, for FTA-fighting and possession of cannabis at 521 Vermont. Lodged.
21-22297 Arrest Linda S. Strunk, 67, 838 Adams, for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident and operating uninsured vehicle at Fourth and Broadway. NTA.
21-21312 Arrest Samantha P. Mason, 32, 3614 Tonja Drive, for domestic battery at 3624 Tonja Drive. Lodged.
21-22268 Arrest Kaytrise Fitch, 27, aggravated domestic battery that occurred at North Fourth and College Avenue. Lodged.
21-22282 Arrest/Traffic Kenny Newland, 23, for operating uninsured motor vehicle at Eighth and Broadway. NTA.
21-21970 Arrest/ Traffic Anya Davis, 29, for disobeyed stop light at Fourth and Broadway. PTC.
21-22282 Arrest/Traffic Theodore Hugh, 52, for disobeyed traffic control device at Eighth and Broadway. PTC.
21-22265 Arrest/Traffic Jonathon Schmidt, 31, operating uninsured motor vehicle at 18th and State. NTA.
21-22262 Arrest/Warrant Gabriel Richardson, 48, for McDonough County warrant FTA-criminal damage to property at 636 Payson Ave. Lodged.
21-22271 Arrest/Warrant Brandon Austin, 34, for FTA-operating uninsured motor vehicle. Lodged.
21-22338 Arrest Steven N. Carter, 27, 1518 Penthouse Drive, for driving while license suspended, operating uninsured vehicle and no valid registration. NTA.
21-22320 Arrest Kayleigh M. Shierling, 24, 3733 N. 15th, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. PTC.
21-21970 Arrest/Traffic Carl Wyckoff, 43, homeless, for leaving the scene of accident, improper use of registration, operating uninsured motor vehicle, expired driver's license, no valid registration at Fourth and Broadway. NTA.
21-22374 Warrant Arrest Donitta Betts, 46, Quincy, for Adams County warrant FTA-theft. Cash bond.
21-22457 Arrest/Lodged Damieon D. Nichols, 20, for aggravated battery. Lodged.
21-22463 Arrest/Lodged Andrew J. Williams, 34, for FTA-driving while license suspended. Lodged.
21-22423 Arrest/Lodged Christopher J. Yanczer, 33, for FTA-aggravated battery and criminal damage (Pike County) Lodged.
21-21823 Arrest Barbara A. Webster, 71, 3200 N. 12th, for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at Third and Broadway. PTC.
21-21795 Arrest Spencer D. Littrel, 24, 123 Teakwood, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at 100 Broadway. PTC.
21-22212 Arrest Darren L. Stephens, 25, 620 S. 10th, for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at 24th and State. PTC.
21-22470 Arrest Larry M. Beebe, 56, 3227 Crestview, for improper lane usage at 3315 Crestview. PTC.
21-22465 Arrest Leonard E. Bergman, 29, 726 Washington St., FTA-stealing at 521 Vermont.
21-22030 Arrest/Traffic Clayton J. Miller, 23, Ursa, improper driving at North 12th and Broadway. PTC.
21-21385 Arrest/Traffic Cody L. Crabtree, 22, 505 Van Buren, no valid driver’s license and failure to reduce speed at 44th and Maine. NTA.
21-22314 Arrest/Traffic Martina J. Zacharias, 37, 421 N. Eighth, improper lane usage and operating uninsured at South Ninth and Jefferson on 9/27/21. NTA.
21-18388 Burglary to Vehicle Sydney M. Hultz, 26, 1235 Kentucky, her 2015 Ford was entered, and U.S. currency was taken.
21-22549 Arrest Aja M. Harper, 40, 2243 Woodward Ave., Augusta, Ga., for operating uninsured vehicle. NTA.
21-21449 Arrest Heather Kent, 27, 2218 N. 12th, Apt. 6, for driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle, leaving the scene, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol. NTA.
21-18561 Arrest Corey L. Thomas, 26, 906 N. 10th, for driving under the influence and possession of ammo with no FOID. Cash bond.
21-22520 Arrest/Lodged Lauren R. Ames, 35, 833 S. Fifth, for FTA-driving while license suspended. Lodged.
21-22552 Arrest/Lodged Luke Mullikin, 35, 13206 Route K, LaBelle, Mo., for driving while license suspended, operating uninsured and drive/operate non highway motorcycle. NTA. Also a warrant for FTA-driving while license suspended. Lodged.
21-22629 Arrest Gary M. Raleigh, 34, 604 Washington for no valid driver’s license. NTA.
21-22619 Arrest Carla E. Seckman, 63, 307 Sycamore, Payson, for failure to stop at intersection.
21-16933 Arrest Fredrick A. Rouse, 27, 720 Country Club Heights, Apt. 200, for criminal damage to property x2. NTA.
21-22637 Arrest/Traffic Tara May, 33, 1122 Diana Drive, for no valid registration and no valid driver's license at 10th and Broadway. NTA.
21-22623 Arrest/Traffic Morgan Elsie, 26, 1715 N. Fourth, for failure to reduce speed to avoid accident at 1925 Bonansinga. PTC.
21-22626 Arrest/Lodged Joseph A. Warning, 49, 2817 Elm, for domestic battery. Lodged.
21-22605 Arrest/Lodged Johnathan Scoville, 41, 316 1/2 Elm, for FTA-driving while license suspended. Lodged.
21-22615 Arrest/Lodged Terrill Phillips, 42, 222 Lind, for FTA-driving while license suspended and uninsured. Lodged.
21-22634 Arrest/Warrant John McMillan, 51, of 1232 N. Sixth, for FTA-domestic battery. Lodged.
21-22645 Arrest Alessandra B. Stellino, 30, 716 Eagle Trace, for speeding in a school zone in the 3100 block of Maine. NTA.
21-22642 Arrest Gary L Meyers, 20, 300 Cedar, for FTA-aggravated battery and FTA-domestic battery at 300 Cedar. Lodged.
21-22589 Arrest Amanda J. Huff, 38, 837 S. 11th, for interfering at 3320 Maine. NTA.
21-22617 Arrest/Lodged Margaret R. Williams, 43, was arrested for domestic battery. Lodged.
21-15923 Arrest Zachary S. Brown, 35, for TOF-criminal damage over $500. NTA.
21-22723 Arrest/Lodged Cynthia R. Bartz, 33, for FTA-retail theft, operate uninsured motor vehicle and no headlights. Lodged.
21-22678 Arrest/Traffic Carolyn Lepper, 34, 1025 N. Fifth, for improper left turn at 12th and Broadway. PTC.
21-22679 Arrest/Traffic Paul Haab, 82, 2400 Bradmoor Drive, for improper turn from private drive at 36th and Broadway. PTC.
21-22667 Arrest/Traffic Clara Davis, 18, 2301 S. 33rd, for failure to reduce speed at South 11th and Payson Avenue. PTC.
21-22680 Arrest/Traffic Jessica Ruby, 34, 2517 Green Acres, for failure to obey stop sign and expired registration at 24th and South Green Acres Drive. PTC.
21-22778 Arrest /Lodged Christian Padilla, 32, Quincy, for domestic battery in the 1800 block of Klauser Drive. Lodged.
21-22807 Arrest/Lodged Adam L. Metz, 36, Quincy, for FTA-aggravated battery and FTA-resisting in the 300 block of Elm. Lodged.
21-22793 Arrest/Traffic Logan J. Venvertloh, 18, Quincy, for improper driving at North 20th and Oak. PTC.
21-22772 Arrest/Traffic Henry L. Morris, 65, Quincy, for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured vehicle at North Fourth and Elm. NTA.
21-22764 Arrest/Traffic Adam Sorenson, 19, 908 Washington, for operating uninsured motor vehicle at 14th and Broadway. NTA.
21-21253 Arrest/Lodged Kristy L. Shaw, 34, Quincy, for forgery at 200 N. 33rd on 9/14/21. Lodged.
21-22846 Arrest/Lodged Travis R. Courtois, 38, Quincy for FTA-family matter in the 2500 block of Vermont. Lodged.
21-22863 Arrest/Traffic Tim C. Dennis, 60, Quincy, for failure to yield to a pedestrian at 18th and Broadway. PTC.