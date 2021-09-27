Compiled from logs emailed by the Quincy Police Department at 5:42 p.m. Sept. 20, 5:13 a.m. Sept. 21, 5:34 p.m. Sept. 21, 5:29 a.m. Sept. 22, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 22, 4:59 a.m. Sept. 23, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 23, 5:08 a.m. Sept. 24, 5:08 p.m. Sept. 24, 5:09 a.m. Sept. 25, 4:51 p.m. Sept. 25, 5:12 a.m. Sept. 26, 5:02 p.m. Sept. 26 and 5:28 a.m. Sept. 27.
21-21719 Arrest Kate L. Crecelius, 25, 720 Country Club Heights, for domestic battery at
720 Country Club Heights. Lodged.
21-21719 Arrest/Lodged Joseph Dickerson, 33, homeless for violation of an order of protection. Lodged.
21-21715 Traffic Arrest John Deem, 57, 727 Kenwood Ave., for failure to yield-left turn. NTA.
21-21754 Arrest Robert J. Fetzer, 32, 400 State, Apt. 2, for FTA-shoplifting. NTA.
21-21787 Arrest Earel V. Burks, 52, 310 S. 12th, for FTA-trespassing. NTA.
21-21764 Arrest Lexus J. Fox, 25, 1216 Jersey, for fighting. NTA.
21-21766 Arrest Jose Morales, 26, Quincy, for trespassing at 1516 Locust on 9/20/21. NTA.
21-21746 Arrest/Lodged Blaine A. Biggers, 26, 1524 Locust, for FTA-possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
21-21819 Traffic Arrest Kimberley Erskine, 51, 604 N. Section, Hannibal, Mo., for failure to yield-left turn. PTC.
21-21801 Traffic Arrest Kristen Harrison, 39, 319 S. 14th, for expired registration. PTC.
21-21728 Traffic Arrest Sheila Ladner, 53, Rockport, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. PTC.
21-21416 Arrest/Traffic Justin A. Easley, 31, of Hannibal, Mo., citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident at Fifth and Broadway. PTC.
21-21845 Arrest/Lodged Kenyetta A. Little, 30, 636 Country Club Heights, Apt. 102, for domestic battery. Lodged.
21-21859 Arrest/Lodged Jose M. Morales, 26, homeless, for criminal trespass to residence x2. Lodged.
21-21808 Traffic Arrest Jacqueline Kenady, 54, 135 Woodlawn, for failure to yield-private drive. PTC.
Dakota Turnbow, 24, 605 Jackson, for failure to yield-private drive. PTC.
21-21873 Arrest Taylor B. Cain, 20, 1340 Jefferson, for speeding in a school zone and operating uninsured vehicle on Maine between 30th and 33rd. NTA.
21-21874 Arrest Alyssa M. Miller, 25, 1735 Cedar, for speeding at 14th and Broadway. PTC.
21-21080 Arrest Hope W. Savage, 21, 710 Payson Ave., for domestic battery at 710 Payson Ave. Lodged.
21-21879 Arrest Marty Owsley, Jr., 33, Quincy, FTA-aggravated domestic battery, FTA-violation of an order of protection and FTA-theft at 616 Jackson. Lodged.
21-17505 Burglary Taylor Scarbrough reported her 2005 Toyota entered and her purse was stolen.
21-19223 Criminal Damage Jennifer Post reported her 2017 Ford was keyed on both right side doors on 8/22/21.
21-16622 Criminal Damage Carl Nuessen, 75, reported damage to a vacant rental property at 831 N. Third on 7/23/21. There are no suspects.
21-21929 Arrest Terry R. Schlueter, 68, Quincy, for intoxicated pedestrian use of the roadway. NTA.
21-21913 Traffic Arrest Timothy J. Gravitt, 39, Quincy, for disregard stop sign. NTA.
21-21948 Warrant Arrest Gary M. Raleigh, 34, Quincy, for FTA-driving while license suspended, stop sign and disregard traffic control. Lodged.
21-21935 Warrant Arrest Tony R. Christ, 42, Quincy, for FTA-driving while license suspended. Lodged.
21-21941 Warrant Arrest Joseph R. Kindhart, 38, Quincy, for FTA-driving while license revoked, Adams County, FTA-Seatbelt and a new charge of driving while license revoked. Lodged.
21-21934 Warrant Arrest Kimra A. McGraw, 28, Quincy, for an Illinois DOC warrant. Lodged.
21-21981 Arrest Jaimie A. Schroder, 42, 1708 Sycamore, for FTA-possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked and FTA-sentencing at 3321 State. Lodged.
21-21969 Arrest Nicholas E. Carter, 43, Pittsfield, for operating uninsured vehicle at South Eighth and Jackson. NTA.
21-21966 Arrest Victor D. Will, 29, homeless, for FTA-trespassing at 200 N. Eighth. NTA.
21-21958 Arrest Diana E. Summers, 65, 901 S. Ninth, for failure to yield at intersection at South 10th and Jefferson. PTC.
21-17900 Criminal Damage Bailey Unmisig reported her 2015 Honda was egged while it was parked in the 1000 block of South 22nd.
21-22012 Warrant Arrest Angela M. Reveal, 34, Griggsville, for FTA-driving while license revoked and FTA-possession of methamphetamine. Lodged.
21-22035 Arrest Lanae A, McCair, 22, 936 Vermont, for FTA-obstructing identification and malicious mischief at 934 Vermont. Lodged.
21-20979 Arrest Vincent C. Davis, 43, 429 Yule Court, for peace disturbance and fighting at 428 Yule Court. NTA.
21-21974 Arrest Donald R. Thomas, 59, fighting, at 235 S. Eighth. NTA.
21-22026 Arrest/Lodged Victor D. Will, 29, 1801 Broadway, retail theft at 1801 Broadway. Lodged.
21-18337 Hit-and-Run Leslie A. Kelley, 54, 1118 N. 22nd, reports her 2018 Ford was struck while parked at 512 N. 11th on 8/12/21.
21-17636 Theft Jeffrey A. Mayfield, 56, Transitions CRC, 631 N. 36th, reports theft of catalytic converter on 8/3/21.
21-22117 Arrest Julie M. Davis, 37, Quincy, arrested for littering at South Sixth and Jersey. NTA.
21-22100 Arrest Ben R. Kelley, 18, Quincy, arrested for FTA-truancy at South Sixth and Jefferson. NTA.
21-20250 Arrest Tabitha M. Campbell, 36, Quincy, arrested for resisting a peace officer at South Eighth and Jefferson on 9/2/21. NTA.
21-22107 Arrest/Lodged Stephen W. Williams, 51, Quincy, arrested for FTA-violation of an order of protection at 613 Elm. Lodged.
21-22074 Arrest/Traffic Vanessa R. Ozbelent, 34, Quincy, arrested for reckless driving, no valid driver's license and improper lane usage at South Seventh and Kentucky. NTA.
21-22117 Arrest/Traffic Brody D. Hamann, 18, Quincy, citation for operate uninsured vehicle at South Sixth and Jersey. NTA.
21-19272 Burglary Earl J. Pollard, 78, 706 Jackson, reports on 8/23/21 his garage was entered, and assorted tools were taken.
21-18070 Burglary to Motor Vehicle Nadunt C. Clay, 39, 513 Hampshire, Apt. 612, reports on 8/9/21 his stereo was taken from his 1996 Honda.
21-17739 Criminal Damage Darren L. Griffith, 48, 817 S. Sixth, reports his window was shot with a BB on 8/5/21.
21-15155 Theft Ross R. Anderson, 58, 1324 Hamann Lane, reports on 7/7/21, a T-post driver was taken from the bed of his 2006 GMC at 2219 Elm.
21-18030 Theft Jason M. Guilfoyle, 45, Maywood, Mo., reports his catalytic converter was cut from his vehicle on 8/9/21 at 436 S. Sixth.
21-22173 Arrest/Lodged Jermaine Q. Harper, 21, Quincy, arrested for FTA-driving while license suspended and FTA-fleeing on foot at North Fourth and Vermont. Lodged.
21-22172 Arrest Traffic Ranada L. Harper, 40, Quincy, citations for driving while license revoked and operating vehicle with suspended registration at North Sixth and Jersey. NTA.
21-22153 Traffic Arrest Kayla Roszkiewiz, 20, Algonquin, for disobeying stop light at 36th and Maine. PTC.
Tyler Wheeler, 30, 2415 Turner Road, for improper lane usage at 54th and Oak. PTC.
21-22230 Warrant Arrest Nia Crowder, 24, 614 Harrison Drive, on a warrant for FTA-operating uninsured vehicle. Lodged.
21-22152 Warrant Arrest April Hess, 27, 1426 N. Third, on a warrant for FTA-seat belt. NTA.
21-22267 Arrest Galen M. Richardson, 48, Quincy, arrested for FTA-fighting at 636 Payson Ave. NTA.
21-22240 Arrest Samantha J. Lawrence, 35, Quincy, arrested for FTA-disregard traffic control device. NTA.
21-22269 Arrest/Lodged Margaret R. Williams, 43, Quincy, arrested for FTA-aggravated battery, FTA-no valid registration and FTA-reckless driving at 613 Elm. Lodged.
21-22236 Arrest/Lodged Bryant A. Larson, 35, Quincy, arrested for domestic battery and unlawful restraint at 2252 Sycamore. Lodged.
21-22253 Arrest/Traffic Luis A. Cuevas, 27, of Crosby, Texas, citations for no valid driver's license and operate uninsured vehicle at Third and Maine. NTA.
21-22205 Arrest/Traffic Julia A.L. Torres-Patton, 18, West Burlington, Iowa, citations for operate uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage and consumption of alcohol at 20th and Cedar. NTA.