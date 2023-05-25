QUINCY — A Quincy man is wanted in connection with a shooting Wednesday night near 11th and Jefferson.
The Quincy Police Department said a warrant was issued Thursday for Victor A. Weems, III, 19, on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Before Wednesday's shooting, Weems was wanted on charges of home invasion, endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing identification and aggravated battery.
Weems is considered armed and dangerous. QPD asks that anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact local authorities.
A person was taken to Blessing Hospital then life flighted to Springfield for treatment after Wednesday night shooting in Quincy.
Officers were dispatched at 10:05 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Jefferson found a 47-year-old shooting victim. The person was taken to Blessing Hospital and then airlifted to Springfield for treatment.
Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random incident and remains under investigation.
QPD was assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police.