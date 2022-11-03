QUINCY — One bond of $500,000 was maintained and another doubled for the two men charged in connection with what a Judge described as a "running gun battle" on Quincy's northwest side.
Caeto D. Nichols and Cayden R. Smith made their first appearance Thursday where bond was reviewed.
Both are charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, in connection with the shooting at North Sixth and Chestnut.
Judge Tad Brenner raised bond for Nichols, 18, to $1 million and kept Smith's bond at $500,000.
Assistant State's Attorney Ryan Parker asked that Nichols' bond remain at $500,000 pointing out that he was on probation in a juvenile case and was out on bond in a new case.
Public Defender Sarah Lucey argued that bond should be lowered to $200,000. She noted that Nichols has no history of not appearing in court and that he was working with the Probation Department to attend classes for welding.
However, Brenner took exception that Nichols was already out on bond in an unrelated case.
Court records show Nichols was charged with threatening a public official and resisting in an incident on Saturday. He made his first court appearance Monday and was released after posting $300 bond.
"The afternoon after he was released he was alleged to be involved in a running gun battle in Quincy," Brenner said.
After Brenner announced that bond was increased to $1 million, several members of Nichols' family were removed from the courtroom because of an outburst.
Parker also sought $500,000 bond for Smith, 18.
Lucey argued to lower it to $200,000 saying that Smith had no record, including no juvenile record, but Brenner maintained the bond because the allegations were a "very dangerous situation."
Officers responded to the area on North Sixth and Chestnut on a report of shots fired just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, they checked for anyone with injuries. With no one injured, they secured the scene and detectives were dispatched to assist in the investigation.
Initial witness information showed two vehicles exchanged gunfire while traveling north on Sixth from Chestnut. Police said evidence found at the scene appears to confirm the information, as investigators estimate that more than 30 rounds were fired during the incident from at least two different handguns.
Nichols was arrested Wednesday, and Smith turned himself in later that night at the Quincy Police Department.
Prosecutors say Nichols was being charged under an accountability theory.
A 16-year-old Quincy boy also is being sought in connection with the incident.
Nichols is set to return to court Monday for the status of a preliminary hearing, and Smith's next court date Wednesday is for an appearance with counsel.