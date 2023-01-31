QUINCY — A Brown County sheriff's deputy faces multiple charges after he reportedly struck a woman with a pistol.
Court records show Cody R. Shaffer was charged with armed violence, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — A Brown County sheriff's deputy faces multiple charges after he reportedly struck a woman with a pistol.
Court records show Cody R. Shaffer was charged with armed violence, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Charging documents allege Shaffer struck the woman who he knew to be pregnant with a Ruger .380 on Friday and that Shaffer tried to strangle her.
Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha told The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM that Shaffer was a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff's Department and a member of the West Central Illinois Task Force.
Brown County Sheriff Justin Oliver told WGEM that Shaffer was placed on paid administrative leave.
Shaffer made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court Monday where bond was set at $500,000.
He is set to return to court Feb. 15 for a a preliminary hearing.