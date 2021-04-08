PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hamburg man was faces multiple charges after he allegedly spray painted several businesses in Pike County.
William A. Friedel, 64, was arrested at St. Louis International Airport on March 25 on a Calhoun County warrant.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said on March 25, it, along with the Pleasant Hill and Pittsfield Police departments, responded to several report of graffiti spray painted on businesses throughout the two communities. An investigation found that it was similar to other incidents in Calhoun County.
Friedel faces five counts of criminal defacement of property, a Class 4 felony, in Pike County. He faces one count of criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony, in Calhoun County.
He was extradited back to Illinois and is being held in the Pike County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Department said the incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.