QUINCY — A Camp Point woman was sentenced to four years probation and 180 days in the Adams County Jail after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse.
Court records show Janelle M. Sparrow, 37, entered the plea Friday in Adams County Circuit Court.
As part of the plea agreement, one count of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dismissed.
Sparrow was arrested Feb. 17, 2022, after an investigation was opened three days earlier following a call to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services' Child Abuse Hotline. During the investigation numerous interviews were conducted that led to her arrest on a charge of criminal sexual assault.
Sparrow received credit for two days already served in the Adams County Jail before she was released after posting $7,500 bond.