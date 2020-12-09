CANTON, Mo. — The Canton city collector has been arrested on several charges after two investigations.
La Trisha A. Crist, 38, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, a Class D felony; two counts of financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, a Class E felony; and one count of forgery, a Class D felony.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said that in June it received a report that Crist was stealing money from an elderly and disabled family member who she had been overseeing financial matters for since 2017.
The Sheriff’s Department said a review of financial records showed Crist allegedly used the family member’s debit card, stimulus check and other credit cards for her own personal gain. She allegedly used more than $6,000.
As the clerk in charge of water and sewer bills, Crist allegedly created a false document in June 2020 where she reportedly removed herself as the primary account holder and placed the water bill under the name of a family member who had been renting property she owned at 116 S. Fifth in Canton.
The Sheriff’s Department said there was about $300 owed to the city for nonpayment, and Crist started the process to send the balance sent to a collection agency without authorization of city personnel.
Crist’s bond was set at $5,000.
Assisting in the investigation was the Canton Police Department.