CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Sunday morning for his second DUI offense in two months, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 4:04 a.m., the Hancock County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a car in a ditch at the 1900 block of E. County Road 800, police said.
Deputies discovered that the driver, Jordan T.A. Quintero, 23, had run off the road.
Quintero, who had been out on bond for a May 30 DUI arrested, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Hancock County Jail to await an initial court appearance.
While being booked, the Sheriff’s Department said Quintero made threats to a deputy and also will face charges of threatening a public official.