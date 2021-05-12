QUINCY — The case of the Quincy woman charged in the August 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, was continued for one month as the Adams County state's attorney's office seeks an expert witness.
Natasha L. McBride will return to court June 16 after a brief status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
A psychiatric report on behalf of McBride's defense has been completed.
First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said that prosecutors have received the report from the public defender's office, and they are securing an expert of their own to review the case.
McBride, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.