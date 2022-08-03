QUINCY — A November trial has been set for the Quincy man charged in connection with the February death of another Quincy man.
Devore S. Gholston appeared Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court where the jury docket was selected.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 4:52 pm
Gholston, 27 faces three counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery, in the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Feb. 17 in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.
Gholson is charged as an accomplice to Hayden Schmidt, 16, who was arrested Feb. 17 for allegedly striking Robert Schmidt in the head with a firearm. Gholston allegedly was in the vehicle that drove the teen to the home.
Hayden Schmidt reportedly was entering his grandfather's home to steal firearms.
The teen is being charged as an adult. He faces three counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary and robbery.
Gholston is being held in the Adam County Jail on $10 million bond.
Hayden Schmidt is being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $10 million bond.
