QUINCY — The case of a Quincy man charged in connection with a stabbing and home invasion in May remains set for trial, but a plea agreement remains possible.
Keith W. Young III appeared briefly for a status hearing Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Young, 19, faces charges of first-degree murder and home invasion.
Young’s attorney, Chief Deputy Public Defender, Chris Pratt asked that the case remain on the August jury trial docket, as he reviews discovery with Young and continues plea negotiations.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, said the office would entertain a plea in the case until July 23.
Young was arrested May 9 after the Quincy Police Department said he was found in a home in the 1000 block of Jersey.
Police and other emergency personnel were called May 7 to the area of North Fifth and Chestnut where someone had been stabbed. A man with multiple stab wounds was found.
Young is alleged to have stabbed the man in the head, back and neck. He also allegedly broke in a home armed with a dangerous weapon on May 9.
He is set to return to court July 30 for a pre-trial hearing.
Young remains in the Adams County Jail on a combined $1.25 million bond.