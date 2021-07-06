QUINCY — The case of the Quincy nightclub owner charged in the reported assault of a Quincy University student was continued to next month.
Steven W. Homan will return to Adams County Circuit Court Aug. 24 for a status hearing after a brief appearance Tuesday.
His attorney Michael Mettes said he was picking up additional discovery from the state's attorney's office that would be reviewed.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the state's attorney's office, said said there were many DVDs that had been copied in the case, but he wasn't sure what Homan's attorney had so far.
Homan, 48, pleaded not guilty May 12 to one count of aggravated battery.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4 incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a 19-year-old freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women's basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.