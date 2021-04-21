QUINCY — The Quincy woman charged in the August 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, was continued for one week after a status hearing Wednesday.
Natasha L. McBride’s attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, filed a motion Tuesday to pay psychiatrist Dr. Terry Killian $5,981 for the completion of a forensic report.
Funds were approved in January to have Killian review the case, interview McBride and complete a report. His rate is $370 per hour.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said he had “concerns” with the motion, and Judge Amy Lannerd suggested arguments are held before Judge Robert Adrian who is presiding over the case.
McBride, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride will return to court April 28 for a status hearing. She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.