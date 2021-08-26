QUINCY — A Champaign man was sentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in an October 2020 shooting on Quincy's northwest side.
Judge Charles Burch handed down the maximum sentence to Tywone D. Mitchell on one count of armed habitual criminal Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court.
A jury needed just 20 minutes on June 22 to find Mitchell, 25, guilty after a two-day trial. Mitchell, along with three others, was arrested after the shooting Oct. 18 at North Third and Spruce.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said Mitchell deserved every minute of a 30-year sentence after he fired the the firearm with an extended magazine capable of holding 50 rounds at least 39 times.
"It sounded like something you would hear in a war zone, and it has no place in our community," Jones said. "Mr. Mitchell is an armed habitual criminal."
Mitchell's attorney, Drew Schnack, argued for a sentence more in line with the three others also arrested in the shooting, stating that the maximum sentence would create a disparity of sentences.
"If you want this case to come back on appeal, do as Mr. Jones recommends," Schnack said.
Henry D. Blackwell Jr., 43, of Quincy was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Monnee Briggs, 18, of Champaign was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of firearm.
Tynell R. Washington, 36, of Quincy pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and faces a sentencing cap of 10 years.
Both Mitchell and Briggs tested positive for gunshot residue. Mitchell's DNA also was found on a firearm with an extended magazine.
Schnack also argued that Mitchell was a "product of his environment" with both his father and older brother killed and little education.
When addressing the court, Mitchell said he made mistakes and felt that he was "convicted on my background."
Mitchell must serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. He received credit for 312 days served in the Adams County Jail where he was held on $350,000 bond.