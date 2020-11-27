HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Clarksville man was arrested Thursday in connection with a truck theft.
Thomas A. Harrison, 44, was arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest for a felony, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, as well as multiple felony warrants.
The Hannibal Police Department said it found a truck that had been reported behind a motel, and officers reportedly found evidence in the truck leading to a room where two people were staying.
Upon contacting the room’s occupants, Gabrielle L. Moore, 24, was arrested, and Harrison reportedly fled out a second-story window and was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
Harrison was taken to the Marion County Jail, and Moore was released pending a review for charges.