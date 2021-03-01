PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — A Clayton man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop last month in Pike County.
Larry J. Lierly, 38, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, DUI and improper use of registration.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said the arrest occurred after a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop of a 2002 Chevrolet truck Feb. 16 on County Highway 3.
Liery was taken to the Pike County Jail but has since been released after posting $540 bond.