QUINCY — An area coach and trainer faces charges after a reported inappropriate relationship with a child.
Jonathan J. Graff was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Graff, 31, of 7230 Woodland Hill Circle, was arrested without incident after detectives with the Quincy Police Department found his vehicle near North 20th and Oak. He was interviewed before taken to the Adams County Jail.
Police said on May 13, it started an investigation involving a possible inappropriate relationship between an area coach and trainer and 16-year-old. The child was interviewed and reportedly provided details and other corroborating evidence to police.
Graff was an assistant coach with the Quincy Notre Dame High school girl's basketball team. He also was an employee with the Total Athlete Performance program.
In a statement, QND confirmed that Graff was most recently associated with its Lady Raider Basketball program.
"We are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation," the statement said. "Given that this is a personnel matter, we have no further comment.”
Police said detectives spoke with the owners of the Total Athlete Performance program who told them Graff was immediately placed on administrative leave when the learned of the investigation.
Anyone with additional information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4473 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.