Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.