QUINCY — The Quincy coach and trainer who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a child is set to enter a plea.
Court records show Jonathan J. Graff waived his right to a jury trial Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court and a plea hearing was set for Aug. 31. The case had been set for trial next month.
Charging documents in the case allege that Graff had sexual contact with the girl who was 16.
Graff, 32, was arrested May 19 by the Quincy Police Department, which on May 13 started an investigation involving a possible inappropriate relationship between an area coach and trainer and 16-year-old.
Graff was an assistant coach with the Quincy Notre Dame High School girls basketball team. He also was an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program.
He is set to return to court Aug. 17 for a status hearing.
Graff remains in the Adams County Jail on $100,000 bond.