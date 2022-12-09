QUINCY — The trial of a Quincy man charged in connection with the February death of another Quincy man remains set for trial next month, after his request for a continuance in order to hire private counsel was denied.

Devere S. Gholston appeared Friday in Adams County Circuit Court for a status hearing on the possibility of a plea agreement, but Gholston's public defenders Babs Brennan and John Citro requested the continuance. His trial is set to start Jan. 9.