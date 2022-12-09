QUINCY — The trial of a Quincy man charged in connection with the February death of another Quincy man remains set for trial next month, after his request for a continuance in order to hire private counsel was denied.
Devere S. Gholston appeared Friday in Adams County Circuit Court for a status hearing on the possibility of a plea agreement, but Gholston's public defenders Babs Brennan and John Citro requested the continuance. His trial is set to start Jan. 9.
Brennan said Gholston's family was able to save money to pay for a private attorney and that Gholston has a call set for Tuesday with an attorney from a Springfield law office.
Gholston, 28, faces three counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery, in the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Feb. 17 in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.
Gholson is charged as an accomplice to Hayden Schmidt, 16, who was arrested Feb. 17 for allegedly striking Robert Schmidt in the head with a firearm. Gholston allegedly was in the vehicle that drove the teen to the home.
Hayden Schmidt reportedly was entering his grandfather's home to steal firearms.
Josh Jones, lead trial counsel for the Adams County state's attorney objected to a continuance.
"He's had a year to hire private counsel," Jones said.
He said the plea offer made to Gholston would expire by the end of business Friday and that they could return to court if Gholston changed his mind.
Brennan said the family needed time to save money in order to afford an attorney.
In denying the motion for a continuance, Judge Debra Wellborn said if a private attorney enters their appearance, they will have one month to prepare for trial.
Hayden Schmidt is being charged as an adult. He pleaded not guilty three counts of first-degree murder, residential burglary and robbery.
Gholston is being held in the Adam County Jail on $10 million bond. He is set to return to court Dec. 19 for a pre-trial hearing.
Hayden Schmidt is being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $10 million bond.