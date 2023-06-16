QUINCY — A motion to continue the July trial of Bradley S. Yohn was denied.
Court records show Judge Roger Thomson rejected Yohn's move to delay the trial set to start July 10.
The case has been continued numerous times, including once right as potential jurors were set to enter the courtroom.
Yohn, 36, is charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Yohn also sought to have Thomson reconsider a motion for a digital forensics expert to review digital files, which he claims have been altered. Thomson also denied that request — the second time this week.
A motion from Yohn to substitute Thomson in the case also was denied. Judge John Wooleyhan issued the order Thursday.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond, though last week he was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possessing contraband in the jail.