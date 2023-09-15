QUINCY — A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday after report fraud was filed.
The Quincy Police Department said Bryan L. Shuck, 42, of Quincy was arrested when he arrived to complete his sex offender registration.
In August, a Quincy business filed a report alleging fraud exceeding $10,000 committed by Shuck.
After he was arrested, a search warrant was served on his vehicle the police department.
Investigators also searched Shuck's residence. During the search investigators reportedly found financial documents, an incomplete vehicle title and ammunition. Investigators also alleged Shuck failed to register certain things on his sex offender registration that are required by law.
Police said Shuck was felony convictions include a 2004 conviction for deviate sexual assault in Missouri, a 2008 conviction for passing a bad check over $500 in Missouri and a 2014 federal conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.
Shuck was taken to the Adams County Jail.
He appeared Thursday in the Adams County Circuit Court on charges of theft over $10,000, possession of an open vehicle title, possession of ammunition by a felon and failure to register as a sex offender.
He was released on bond after posting $6,000.
His bond was set at $60,000.