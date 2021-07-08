KAHOKA, Mo. — Court documents allege the Clark County man who was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, attempted to cut a woman's throat with a wire.
Kenneth Leo Spring, 51, was arrested Wednesday on the attempted murder charge, as well as two counts of first-degree domestic assault.
In a probable cause statement filed in Clark County Circuit court, the woman told an investigator with the Clark County Sheriff's Department that Spring started beating her on July 1 and didn't stop until Monday.
The woman reportedly told the investigator Spring took a piece of wire and attempted to choke her. This resulted in her cutting her finger, which Spring reportedly refused to take her to the hospital for treatment.
The investigator reported the woman had severe bruising on the left side of her face and bruises and cuts on all parts of her body. Blood was also reported on the back of her clothing. She also said she had a cracked bone in her left eye socket.
The incidents happened at the residence where Spring was arrested, as well as in a vehicle on a drive to Keokuk, Iowa, when he reportedly threatened to kill the woman and her family.
On Sunday, the statement said, Spring beat "the hell out of her all day," and when she found her keys to to leave, he struck her three times.
Spring continues to be held in the Clark County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.