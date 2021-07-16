PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A former Quincy woman is set to enter a guilty plea on charges in the 2017 death of her 8-year-old son.
Court records show that Aushena Warren is set to appear Aug. 3 in Platte County Circuit Court to enter a guilty plea.
Warren, 33, faces charges of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse and first-degree assault in the June 13, 2017, death of her son, Audrick Warren.
The case had been set for trial starting Oct. 18.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges Feb. 1, 2018, and her attorney had indicated that they planned to present a defense of mental disease or defect.
Prosecutors filed an intent to seek the death penalty in the case.
The indictment accuses Aushena Warren of drowning her son.
A probable cause statement in the case said police were called June 13, 2017, to a home in the 5800 block of North London Avenue in North Kansas City, where paramedics declared the boy dead.
Audrick's father and Aushena Warren's husband, Roderick Warren, a nursing home administrator in Kansas City, told police that he left for work about 7:30 a.m., leaving Audrick and his other son with their mother.
About 11:30 a.m., Roderick Warren said he received a FaceTime call from his other son saying he could not find his mother. Roderick said he returned home, where he found Audrick unresponsive in a bathtub full of water.
Court documents allege that Aushena Warren left a note explaining how the "financial pressures the family was under was her fault and she did not think they made enough money." It further stated that she feared the children would be taken by the state and put up for adoption.
Aushena Warren jumped off the Bond Bridge in Kansas City just before 10 a.m. June 13, 2017. She survived the fall and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
She continues to be held in the Platte County Jail on $500,000 bond.