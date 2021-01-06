QUINCY — A Quincy woman faces charges after a Tuesday afternoon crash that damaged two homes near 24th and Harrison.
The Quincy Police Department said that a 2014 Lincoln MKZ driven by Sharon M. Harton, 78, of Quincy, was heading west on Harrison at 3:36 p.m. following a 2005 Ford F-150 driven by John Y. Leaver of Quincy and approaching the intersection with 24th. QPS said the Lincoln rear-ended the stopped Ford.
According to QPD, Harton said she put the Lincoln in reverse and backed up, accelerating. The Lincoln backed up for several hundred feet before jumping the curb on the north side of Harrison and continuing through a yard between a retaining wall and tree. The Lincoln scraped the tree, then drove under a second story deck on the back side of 1433 Destiny Court West, damaging the supports holding up the deck, then continued east through the yard before crashing into the back side of 1430 Destiny Court East and its electrical box, which required Ameren Illinois to be called to the scene.
Harton was not injured and refused medical treatment. She was cited for failure to reduce speed and unsafe backing on a roadway.