LURAY, Mo. — A Tuesday afternoon crash west of Luray injured an Arbela man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Ford F-350 driven by Matthew W. Shoemaker, 51, of Arbela, was heading west on U.S. 136, one-half mile west of Luray, at 12:50 p.m. when the trailer it was towing ran off the edge of the road, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturn.
Shoemaker, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.