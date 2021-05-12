LURAY, Mo. — A Tuesday afternoon crash west of Luray injured an Arbela man.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Ford F-350 driven by Matthew W. Shoemaker, 51, of Arbela, was heading west on U.S. 136, one-half mile west of Luray, at 12:50 p.m. when the trailer it was towing ran off the edge of the road, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturn.

Shoemaker, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with minor injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.